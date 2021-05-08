Keepin’ Love Alive: Rock the Wings

I, like many of you, enjoy flying. The convenience of getting somewhere quickly. The rush of the takeoff and the beautiful views from high above the earth. The excitement of sitting in a chair flying through the air.
I, like many of you, have also been bored out of my mind while flying. While taking off can certainly be exciting, the long stretch at cruising altitude can become so dull and uneventful that it almost becomes mind numbing.
Crashing, on the other hand, is never dull or boring. Wondering if you will survive, wondering how bad the impact will be and the rush of quickly taking action to attempt to minimize any injury certainly can make the adrenalin flow.
As rousing as a potential crash is, it’s obviously not recommended as a way to spice up your journey. Instead, one must find a way to safely make the journey more thrilling. Thankfully we have movies we can watch, games we can play, and catching up with friends and family we can do while we soar through the air.
As a lover of aviation I’ve had the chance to fly privately, too. As exciting as commercial flying is, flying privately is even more fun, with a front row seat for all the action and a beautiful unobstructed view. And yet, even on those long journeys, it can get just as boring as you stare aimlessly out the window while the airplane flies straight and steady almost all by itself.
To rouse the attention, keep us awake, and provide a bit of distraction from the mundane, my friend and I would occasionally “rock the wings”. This short but quick action didn’t cause any potential harm, didn’t delay our arrival, and didn’t cost thousands extra in fuel. But it sure helped keep the journey a bit more fun.
Occasionally there would even be a slight distraction worth circling to see. Perhaps while flying over a racetrack or a high school track meet or a local landmark like Chimney Rock. These short distractions always made the rest of the journey a bit more enjoyable and distracted us from the same-o-same-o.
Keeping love alive can be similar to a long flight. While the engagement and wedding and honeymoon period can be filled with excitement, when things slow down and life becomes “rinse and repeat” day after day, things can get a little dull.
While it’s not recommended that couples stir up some conflict or trouble in their relationship to make things a bit more exciting, clearly they must find something to do to keep things a bit more stimulating, or they risk dying of boredom.
Unfortunately couples who attempt to connect with each other through the same activities again and again may still encounter boredom. While it’s good to connect, the same activities repeated multiple times can still lose their excitement over time.
In order to safely “rock the wings” couples must adventure into new territory. It’s new things that can cause our adrenalin to flow and our attention to be peaked. This excitement, when done together, also causes us to bond with each other.
The good news is couples need not adventure to the Amazon for a six week backpacking trip deep into the woods to find such adventure. Much smaller, and even local events, can help keep love alive in a safer and less costly way.
What these local events would be must be custom designed by each couple. Some like to hike, others hate it. Some like music and theater, others hate it. The good news is our local area offers both options, and much more, to allow couples to decide how they want to “rock the wings”.
Couples who are even more adventurous may sign up for a class together or train to run the upcoming marathon. Others will take advantage of our local airport to easily and quickly escape for a day, or longer, to seek adventure elsewhere.
What, when and how one chooses to “rock the wings” will not be as important as the intent and plan to do so. Even looking forward to upcoming events can be enough to help rouse the spirits and fight off the boredom.
I would never give up flying for driving even if it comes with moments of boredom, especially when one can watch a movie, take a nap, or even rock the wings to help the journey be a bit more entertaining.
Similarly, if you find your relationship is a bit dull, it’s no excuse to get out of it or to look for adventure elsewhere in an inappropriate way. Especially when fixing such a problem can be as quick, basic and easy and learning how to safely “rock the wings”.
Wishing all of you safe journeys this summer as you find new and exciting ways to help keep love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.