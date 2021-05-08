Keepin’ Love Alive: Rock the Wings

In order to safely “rock the wings” couples must adventure into new territory. It’s new things that can cause our adrenalin to flow and our attention to be peaked. This excitement, when done together, also causes us to bond with each other.

The good news is couples need not adventure to the Amazon for a six week backpacking trip deep into the woods to find such adventure. Much smaller, and even local events, can help keep love alive in a safer and less costly way.

What these local events would be must be custom designed by each couple. Some like to hike, others hate it. Some like music and theater, others hate it. The good news is our local area offers both options, and much more, to allow couples to decide how they want to “rock the wings”.

Couples who are even more adventurous may sign up for a class together or train to run the upcoming marathon. Others will take advantage of our local airport to easily and quickly escape for a day, or longer, to seek adventure elsewhere.

What, when and how one chooses to “rock the wings” will not be as important as the intent and plan to do so. Even looking forward to upcoming events can be enough to help rouse the spirits and fight off the boredom.