Keepin’ Love Alive: September 11 or Hurricane Katrina?

For anyone questioning if time flies, it’s been 20 years this weekend since the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation. I have a 16-year-old son who wasn’t even alive when it happened. Oh, how time flies. God bless those who still suffer from the horrific events of that day.
Quite some time ago I worked with a client who loved chaos theory. Not being too familiar with the concept, she led me to some reading.
The bottom line is that what happens after a tragic event is just as important as the event itself. In fact, the way the event is responded to influences our feeling about it more than anything else.
She used the September 11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina as examples. While both were tragic events, the feelings associated with the two often vary quite a bit.
Many feel that the nation bonded together as a result of September 11. The actions of those passengers aboard Flight 93, who attempted to take control of their hijacked airplane, were so heroic that movies and a memorial have been made in their honor.
Although the overall memory of September 11, 2001, will likely still be of sadness and regret, there’s some honor and good feelings in how average people stepped up to save total strangers that day, and in the days following.
But the feelings about Hurricane Katrina are often not so positive. Most recall horrifying pictures of people stranded on their rooftops. There has been much criticism about the inadequate and slow rescue efforts in the days and weeks after.
So while both September 11 and Hurricane Katrina are both in the books as tragic events, it was the response afterward that most influenced our lasting feeling about these occurrences.
Similarly, in couples therapy I often share that the difference between tragedy and opportunity is how people choose to respond to an event. This doesn’t mean we should hope for a catastrophic event in our relationship, but we must remember that how we respond to such occurrences is equally important as the event itself.
Perhaps your relationship has been struck with infidelity. Or maybe a chronic and debilitating illness. Possibly depression or bipolar disorder. Maybe a job loss or financial ruin, or even the strains of a wayward child.
While none should hope for such calamity, truth is none of us are immune from it either. Granted, we should do all we can to lessen their likelihood, but bad luck will strike where it will strike. Surely, we all know good people who’ve had bad things happen to them.
But we also all know good people who, in the face of such tragedy and opposition, rose up against the odds and became victorious instead of simply giving up. I see such incredible people in my office each week.
Faced with the reality of a deteriorating relationship and a likely pending divorce if something doesn’t change, they take action. They rise to the challenge. They don’t sit idly by and watch as life takes its course. And it’s this response that makes the difference between tragedy and opportunity.
Many people will gather across the nation this weekend in remembrance of September 11, 2001. While they will honor the victims, they will also celebrate the heroes and volunteers that made our nation great that tragic day. Many good feelings will accompany this day, and rightfully so. It was an incredible day of heroism.
But when the 20 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina rolls around in August 2025, I doubt such celebration will occur. To date, I haven’t seen one heroic movie or heard about one memorial site dedicated on behalf of this event.
Yet the effects of Hurricane Katrina were just as devastating, if not more so, than those of September 11. In fact, more people died in this catastrophe than on 9/11.
So why not celebrate Hurricane Katrina? Because no one is proud of the pathetic response that happened as our nation let its own people down. And that kind of response is nothing to celebrate.
So next time calamity hits your relationship, remember that how you respond to it is just as important as the event itself. Respond correctly and you too could be planning your own 20 year celebration to honor your heroic response in the face of such pending devastation.
My wife’s making a new sign for my office. Perhaps it sums it up best when it says, “At any given moment you have the power to say ‘This is not how the story is going to end.’”
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com