Keepin’ Love Alive: September 11 or Hurricane Katrina?

So while both September 11 and Hurricane Katrina are both in the books as tragic events, it was the response afterward that most influenced our lasting feeling about these occurrences.

Similarly, in couples therapy I often share that the difference between tragedy and opportunity is how people choose to respond to an event. This doesn’t mean we should hope for a catastrophic event in our relationship, but we must remember that how we respond to such occurrences is equally important as the event itself.

Perhaps your relationship has been struck with infidelity. Or maybe a chronic and debilitating illness. Possibly depression or bipolar disorder. Maybe a job loss or financial ruin, or even the strains of a wayward child.

While none should hope for such calamity, truth is none of us are immune from it either. Granted, we should do all we can to lessen their likelihood, but bad luck will strike where it will strike. Surely, we all know good people who’ve had bad things happen to them.

But we also all know good people who, in the face of such tragedy and opposition, rose up against the odds and became victorious instead of simply giving up. I see such incredible people in my office each week.