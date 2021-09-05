KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Share your power

While the man does not need to cower or bow down to his wife and her decisions, he does need to be willing to be open to her ideas, and even be willing to follow her lead as the situation dictates.

This skill can be applied in big and small ways often, from which TV show to watch, where to eat, or what to do this weekend, to bigger decisions about which car to buy or how to discipline the children.

While men are getting better and not being control freaks, it’s still a concern I’ve seen as recently as today in my office. And clearly a problem that you, too, have seen in numerous couples you know who are having problems.

So, men, don’t be that guy. Show her some respect by honoring her decisions. Many men, trying to help and with good intent, often take over in an attempt to show they care. However, if you really want to show you care, help her feel competent by listening to her ideas and helping integrate them into your relationship, even if you like your idea better.

For me, doing so has helped me respect and admire my wife so much more. She has come up with some phenomenal ideas and they have led to great things in our relationship. It’s so nice to know that I live with a competent woman whose decisions have blessed our lives so much. It’s also nice to know I don’t have to do all the decision making.