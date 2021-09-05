KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Share your power

In the traditional Mormon family, the father presides over the family. While this has been a tradition in many families, religious or not, many are leaning now toward more of an equally led, or even a female led, relationship.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…
The concern with a man presiding over his family is that it is one step away from a man controlling his family. Unfortunately, in Mormon families and non-Mormon families alike, controlling men have done much damage.
Historically speaking, no matter the religion of the man of the house, most men need to work on sharing power, including decision making, with their wives. This even includes decisions on such traditionally-male topics as the budget, which car to buy, and perhaps even which lawn mower would be the best investment. As my first supervisor said, “The man who wears the pants, wears out the marriage.”
In a great discussion with a client this week on the above topic of men listening to their wives, I said, “More men need to accept influence from their wives.” However, as I was not speaking clearly, he asked me “How come only Mormons need to do that?”
Confused for a minute, we finally clarified that he heard me say, “Mormons need to accept influence from their wives” instead of “More men need to accept influence from their wives.” A good chuckle was then had.
To be clear, no matter the religious preference of the male, he would do well to accept influence from his wife. To date, it is the number one skill most men still need to work on and the lack of such skill still remains the biggest way men contribute to relationship dysfunction.
While the man does not need to cower or bow down to his wife and her decisions, he does need to be willing to be open to her ideas, and even be willing to follow her lead as the situation dictates.
This skill can be applied in big and small ways often, from which TV show to watch, where to eat, or what to do this weekend, to bigger decisions about which car to buy or how to discipline the children.
While men are getting better and not being control freaks, it’s still a concern I’ve seen as recently as today in my office. And clearly a problem that you, too, have seen in numerous couples you know who are having problems.
So, men, don’t be that guy. Show her some respect by honoring her decisions. Many men, trying to help and with good intent, often take over in an attempt to show they care. However, if you really want to show you care, help her feel competent by listening to her ideas and helping integrate them into your relationship, even if you like your idea better.
For me, doing so has helped me respect and admire my wife so much more. She has come up with some phenomenal ideas and they have led to great things in our relationship. It’s so nice to know that I live with a competent woman whose decisions have blessed our lives so much. It’s also nice to know I don’t have to do all the decision making.
To help men with such a concept, I often encourage them to “Listen more, lecture less.” This simple reminder often gets a person to slow down long enough to really listen to their spouse’s idea. And when they do, they are often impressed by what a good idea it really is.
Yet one may never know such a fact, and may never learn to admire their partner for their wisdom, if they are too busy lecturing instead of listening. Simple comments such as “Help me understand why….” or “So why is this so important to you?” can turn a naturally defensive conversation into a conversation of bonding, respect and understanding instead.
Most have seen the destruction that can happen when one person has too much power. Often, unfortunately, this power is used in unwise ways to take control and fulfill selfish needs instead of promoting the best interest of the group.
However, a wise man (and woman), Mormon or not, does well instead to share the power with the group. It is in this group approach that not only are better decisions made, but love is kept alive as all feel valued and included.
So enjoy the weekend, and keepin’ love alive’, by sharing the decision making. Not only will things go smoother, but you’ll enjoy a break from having to make all the right decisions, and likely be very impressed on how wise your partner really is.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.