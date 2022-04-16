Keepin’ Love Alive: Since 2003

A lot has changed since 2003. Gas was about $1.50 per gallon back then. Inflation (currently over 8% ) was just over 2%. Facebook hadn’t been invented yet, and there was no such thing as an iPhone. And with no Amazon, Kmart and Sears stores were everywhere. Oh how times have changed!

Although much has changed, this week I found an article I wrote in 2003 about repairing a marriage after an affair. Despite the fact that nearly twenty years have passed, its wisdom and guidance still rings true. In a world where so many things change, it is with hope and love that I share this time-tested advice for those in need:

Life offers many difficulties, but few will challenge a couple more than the decisions to be made after infidelity. Whether it is divorce or staying together, both roads hold hurt, disappointment and hard work.

While some couples choose divorce over repair, more and more couples are deciding to work things out. A recent University of Chicago study monitored 700 couples who were ready to divorce but instead chose to stay together. Of these couples, two-thirds reported being happy five years later. While the road ahead is long and difficult, repairing marriage after infidelity can be successfully done.

Teamwork is the key. While the unfaithful partner must commit to rebuilding trust and proving his or her faithfulness, the betrayed partner must learn to understand and process the overwhelming emotions such as rage, shock and intense sadness. In time, the betrayed partner must learn and be willing to forgive and trust again.

Understand that the recovery process takes time. Although it varies, most couples report that it takes between one to three years to feel completely on track again. Love, trust and forgiveness do not happen overnight, nor should they be expected to.

The “Two steps forward and one step back” cycle is common, but sometimes it happens the other way around. Recovery is a process that takes time. Some days will be good, and others terrible. And just when they think things are going well, a backslide may happen. This is normal.

The goal is not to eliminate backslides right away, but to make them less frequent over time. Overall, if a couple is further down the road to recovery than they were six months ago, progress has been made.

Recent research shows that couples who repeatedly and openly discuss the affair over time recover better. Researchers attribute this to the betrayed partner’s ability to increasingly rebuild trust when the offender is willing to come clean again and again.

Emotions run high in cases of betrayal, making it necessary to double check words and decisions before speaking. Decisions should be made with a healthy balance between emotions and clear thinking —-something difficult to do, especially in the beginning stages of recovery.

Unfortunately, there is no universal “right way” to do things. Just as individuals and couples vary, so does the recovery process. Accordingly, never measure your success based on the advice and opinion of others. While they may be trying to help, only you know the true nature of your marriage.

And with such an important task at hand, never shy away from the opportunity to consult with professionals who have successfully helped others navigate an often tricky and emotional process. There’s no need to try and figure this out on your own.

