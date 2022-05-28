Keepin’ Love Alive: Since we’re talking about coins

Last week’s article focused on the three-sided coin. And this week I’m suggesting you flip a coin to help resolve your differences.

This is not a “Who will win?” flip of the coin that is often used to settle differences (like who gets the ball first in sports), but a flip from problem-focused to solution-focused arguing. And a technique that I used as recently as today, with great success, in my office.

When couples disagree they usually focus on what they didn’t get and they focus on the problem. Maybe the husband forgot to bring home the milk, and his wife remarks “You forgot the milk.” Maybe a wife is running a few minutes late and her husband comments “You’re late again.”

The problem with focusing on the negative is it increases the chance of our partner being defensive. This defensiveness increases the chance of a fight that worsens, rather than solves, the issue.

In the above examples, maybe the first husband would respond “You know, I’m busy, and there’s more to life than milk.” Maybe the wife in the second example would say “You know, you’re not Mr. Prompt either.”

I’m sure we’ve all been on the receiving end of a problem-focused conversation. We’ve had our partner point out what we didn’t do, or didn’t do good enough, or whatever the case may be.

Whatever it was, I’m sure we’ve all felt attacked and became defensive when this happened. Usually we respond by rationalizing our error.

Justifying our wrongdoing, however, generally doesn’t lead to our partner saying “Oh, OK, thanks for clarifying that, now I understand.” It usually leads to the first round of the fight as each one defends their side.

I’m often amazed as I watch couples go back and forth in conflict, constantly focusing on the negative. They can talk for long lengths of time, each blaming the other and defending their own point of view, but never really coming up with a solution.

By flipping the coin and having a solution-focused conversation, however, couples focus on what they want, not on what they didn’t get. While this may seem like a minor shift, it makes a major difference.

Let’s say, for example, a wife is going out with her girlfriends on Friday night. The husband is mad and, focusing on the negative states “You’re always going out with them.”

By focusing on the problem, he just increased the chance this will lead to a fight, not resolution. She’s likely to defend that she, in fact, is not always going out with them.

She may even justify her behavior by offering a counter attack and say that he always goes out with his friends. And round one has officially started, with each defending the attack and offering a counter attack.

But had he flipped the coin and instead focused on a solution, it likely would have changed the whole conversation. Furthermore, it probably would have gotten him what he really desired (which probably wasn’t an angry wife).

By focusing on a solution instead he would have said “I’m going to miss you tonight and would love for you to stay home with me.” By flipping the coin, he’s focused on what he wants, not on what he didn’t get. He’s offered a solution, not an attack.

While focusing on the solution of what you would like, (rather than focusing on what you didn’t get) doesn’t guarantee you’ll have a peaceful conversation, it certainly increases the chance of one. Rather than feeling attacked, the woman above probably feels wanted. When she feels wanted, she’s more likely to respond nicely rather than with defensiveness and a counter attack.

So next time you have a problem to solve, flip the coin and instead of focusing on what you didn’t get, focus on what you would like instead. It may seem like a small flip, but it’s one that makes a big difference in resolving conflict peacefully and quickly. .

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com