KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Snow

While many don’t like it and prefer it to disappear, snow is neither good nor bad in and of itself. For as many as hate it, many others love it and prefer to have more of it.
As one who prefers warm over cold and sun over snow, I must remind myself of this often, especially on weekends like this. And especially when my kids want to go out and play in it.
But bigger than snow itself, the fact that some love and others hate the very same thing reminds us that for many things in life, it’s all about perspective.
When we can’t change what we don’t like, perspective becomes even more important to help save our sanity. I would go as far as to say that for happy couples, perspective is the key to managing chronic differences that likely will never change.
Let’s say, for example, that you have a spouse who is a little bit of a neat freak. This being part of their tidy personality, and long established before you even met them, it’s not likely to change much. Or at least not as much as you would like.
Perhaps after dinner they want to do the dishes right away, and you want to relax. While you don’t mind a dirty dish or two in the sink, or a bed that isn’t made, for them this is simply unacceptable.
Let’s say you’re on the other side of the coin, and not only does your partner leave a dish or two in the sink, but they don’t even know you own a vacuum or a broom. And their dirty clothes, well, those can be worn a few more times before they find their way into the laundry.
These opposite approaches to cleanliness, neither likely to change very much, can certainly be the root of misery for an untrained couple. And if it isn’t the differences in cleanliness, it will be some other chronic difference such as one being a saver and the other a spender, or one being social and the other a recluse.
Every couple has differences that aren’t likely to change much. And while they may flex a bit, their core will always stay true to who they are. Like it or not, those differences are here to stay.
So how does one adjust to such? The same way one adjusts to snow in Nebraska.
First, don’t pick a partner that has an issue you know you can’t handle, with the hopes that you’re going to change that behavior. To get an alcoholic to stop drinking or an atheist to become a Christian is like moving to Nebraska and thinking you’re going to make it stop snowing here. So be realistic about what you’re getting into.
Second, remember perspective. While you may not love snow, the good news is it’s not always snowing here. We get 224 sunny days a year and snow less than 10 percent of the time. Snow here is always temporary, but sure to return again.
While your partner may be a bit too clean, or a bit too messy, there’s a whole lot more to a relationship than cleanliness, thankfully. And even though this one trait may drive you crazy, you can still be best friends, enjoy doing things together, and have a lot of common interests, despite this one difference.
Finally, remember balance. A place with all heat is called a desert and is a tough place to live, just like a place with all snow is barren and cold and often inhospitable.
Similarly, two slobs living together or two neat freaks can also be too much of a good thing. Just like summer balances out winter and vice versa, a spender and a saver or a slob and a neat freak help keep each other in check. One without the other would be too much of a good thing, which is often bad.
So whether you love this weather or not is not as important as your perspective about the whole thing. And whether you love that your partner snores or likes museums over amusement parks is not nearly as important as your perspective over your chronic differences.
In the words of one wise married man, “Come what may, and love it.”
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.