KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Snow

While many don’t like it and prefer it to disappear, snow is neither good nor bad in and of itself. For as many as hate it, many others love it and prefer to have more of it.

As one who prefers warm over cold and sun over snow, I must remind myself of this often, especially on weekends like this. And especially when my kids want to go out and play in it.

But bigger than snow itself, the fact that some love and others hate the very same thing reminds us that for many things in life, it’s all about perspective.

When we can’t change what we don’t like, perspective becomes even more important to help save our sanity. I would go as far as to say that for happy couples, perspective is the key to managing chronic differences that likely will never change.

Let’s say, for example, that you have a spouse who is a little bit of a neat freak. This being part of their tidy personality, and long established before you even met them, it’s not likely to change much. Or at least not as much as you would like.

Perhaps after dinner they want to do the dishes right away, and you want to relax. While you don’t mind a dirty dish or two in the sink, or a bed that isn’t made, for them this is simply unacceptable.