KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Stop and be

Happy Thanksgiving week. I hope you have plans that will bring you joy and happiness this Thanksgiving.
We are a busy and somewhat chaotic people. Thanksgiving gives us an opportunity to slow down a bit and just be. To notice and enjoy the many blessings we have, even in a disturbed and uncertain world.
But why wait? Why wait to notice these blessings just once a year on a given holiday? The feelings of joy that come from gratitude can be with us every day if we just learn to sit still and be.
My youngest son turns sixteen today. We’ve already had great times and great memories, and I look forward to many more. Until he gets a girlfriend, that is, then I’m stuck in the back seat!
As much fun as we’ve had doing different things, one of my most memorable moments was when he taught me to just stop and be.
He was quite young, about five or six I believe. It was dinner time and he was out in the front yard playing. My wife asked me to call him in to come eat, so I did.
He didn’t respond, so I called again. Once again, he didn’t come in.
Somewhat frustrated at his lack of response, I went out to get him. There he was on the sidewalk, crouched down watching ants on an ant hill.
Instead of yelling at him I slowed down, gently sat down next to him, and watched ants with him. He was totally fascinated. Giggling. Amazed. He even let one crawl on his hand and had a bit of a panic when a few made it onto his shoe.
Years later I still remember that experience. In a hurried way I was worried about getting him fed so we could clean up and get him a bath and get him to bed and stay on track and stay on time so we could do it all over the next day.
He reminded me about the importance of slowing down and just being.
In our world today there is so much worry, so much panic. And for good reason. But sometimes we add to this panic and worry by overthinking and over-worrying about everything. Especially those things we really can’t control anyway.
So today, just be. Just notice the air. Notice the trees. Notice that nice chair you’re sitting on. Reflect on the many blessings of this past week.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to count our blessings. But why wait until Thursday when you can do that today.
And why only use this skill on November 25 of every year when you can use it every day to help keep love alive by realizing how lucky you are to be married to your best friend.
Now go give them a kiss just to say thanks.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
