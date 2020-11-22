KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Stop and be

Happy Thanksgiving week. I hope you have plans that will bring you joy and happiness this Thanksgiving.

We are a busy and somewhat chaotic people. Thanksgiving gives us an opportunity to slow down a bit and just be. To notice and enjoy the many blessings we have, even in a disturbed and uncertain world.

But why wait? Why wait to notice these blessings just once a year on a given holiday? The feelings of joy that come from gratitude can be with us every day if we just learn to sit still and be.

My youngest son turns sixteen today. We’ve already had great times and great memories, and I look forward to many more. Until he gets a girlfriend, that is, then I’m stuck in the back seat!

As much fun as we’ve had doing different things, one of my most memorable moments was when he taught me to just stop and be.

He was quite young, about five or six I believe. It was dinner time and he was out in the front yard playing. My wife asked me to call him in to come eat, so I did.

He didn’t respond, so I called again. Once again, he didn’t come in.

Somewhat frustrated at his lack of response, I went out to get him. There he was on the sidewalk, crouched down watching ants on an ant hill.