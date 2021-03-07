Keepin’ Love Alive: Success

It’s been said that success happens when preparation meets opportunity. Like you, I’ve had times when I’ve been prepared and no opportunity arose, and vice versa. And we all have those great stories of success when everything came together just right.
Over the next couple of days (including today!) opportunity is among us, and then it will vanish again. And in Nebraska, you never know when that opportunity will come again.
What is this great opportunity? Warmer than average weather!
After a cold, snowy, breezy winter (which we all know is not really over) we have been graced with temperatures that we normally don’t see for a couple more months. And then they will be gone again.
So don’t sit too long in your temperature controlled house when mother nature is giving you similar conditions outside! You’ll have plenty of time to lock yourself indoors for warmth and comfort soon enough.
If you’re prepared, you can take advantage of this warmer weather to help build your couple relationship. Go for a walk together today, or after work tomorrow. Get out those bikes and take them for a spin. Eat ice cream outside. Have a picnic at the park. Hike the monument. Walk the path. Go fishing. Take pictures of the sunset.
What you do will not be as important as just making sure you do something, even spontaneously. Do nothing and your lack of preparation will cause you to miss the opportunity.
I’ve often said that at the end of the day all you are really left with is memories. So do you want to have happy memories of fun had, or lack them due to a missed opportunity?
The activity need not be huge and overplanned. No need to host a big barbeque, have a cornhole tournament, and grill expensive steaks. Simply being together in a new and different activity is often all that is needed to keep that spark of love alive.
Too often we overlook the benefit of the little things, thinking that if it’s not big and impressive then it’s not worth doing. I brush my teeth everyday; not too big and impressive, but certainly beneficial in the long run.
Even if you and your spouse are not “outdoor people” simply getting out can still be beneficial. We’re not talking about a three day camping trip, we’re talking about going for a short walk or having a little picnic before the bees take over this summer.
Too often relationships suffer when the daily, unchanged routine (while often beneficial in many ways) becomes boring and monotonous. Most have been “locked up” this winter and have watched about every Netflix show they can handle. Getting out will at least change the scenery a bit and offer some fresh air, too.
Granted, simply being prepared and taking action in the next few warm days, in and of itself, will not save your relationship. If it does, please let me know since I’d love to hear what activity you did outside that was so powerful.
However, it will break up the monotony, provide some time together, and build at least a small memory that wouldn’t have formed if you weren’t prepared. And most of the time, when keeping love alive that’s where success really happensחby doing small things often.
So get creative and go out and have a little fun. You’ll be glad you did.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com