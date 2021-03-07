Keepin’ Love Alive: Success

I’ve often said that at the end of the day all you are really left with is memories. So do you want to have happy memories of fun had, or lack them due to a missed opportunity?

The activity need not be huge and overplanned. No need to host a big barbeque, have a cornhole tournament, and grill expensive steaks. Simply being together in a new and different activity is often all that is needed to keep that spark of love alive.

Too often we overlook the benefit of the little things, thinking that if it’s not big and impressive then it’s not worth doing. I brush my teeth everyday; not too big and impressive, but certainly beneficial in the long run.

Even if you and your spouse are not “outdoor people” simply getting out can still be beneficial. We’re not talking about a three day camping trip, we’re talking about going for a short walk or having a little picnic before the bees take over this summer.

Too often relationships suffer when the daily, unchanged routine (while often beneficial in many ways) becomes boring and monotonous. Most have been “locked up” this winter and have watched about every Netflix show they can handle. Getting out will at least change the scenery a bit and offer some fresh air, too.