Keepin’ Love Alive: Thanks, captain

As we begin 2021, many couple relationships are off to a smooth start, much like flight 1549. As far as many couples know, it should be a wonderful year together. And for many couples, as for thousands of flights each day, it will be a smooth year, with a little turbulence at most.

However, for some unlucky couples, no matter how much experience they have, they will have their own catastrophic “bird strike” this year. For some it will be an unexpected illness. For others a job loss. For others the untimely passing of a family member. And perhaps for others, the devastating impact of drugs, alcohol, or infidelity.

Obviously a couple wouldn’t welcome such events any more than passengers would welcome a bird strike or a January swim in the Hudson River. However, as shown by Flight 1549, unexpected tragedy can hit even the nicest of people.

Thankfully, what happens after tragedy hits is actually more important than the tragedy itself. Respond correctly and major challenges can actually bring couples closer to one another. One of my favorite quotes states that the difference between tragedy and opportunity is how one responds to the event.