Keepin’ Love Alive: Thanks, captain

Twelve years ago on a cold, January day (much like we’ve had lately) Captain “Sully” Sullenberger became a household name after bringing his crippled airliner down in the Hudson River just outside of New York. Moments before splashdown his airliner, carrying 150 passengers, hit a flock of birds, leaving the fully loaded jet without power and too far from the airport to return safely.
Yet stories around the world, including videos on YouTube with over four million views and a major Hollywood movie staring Tom Hanks, focus not on the bird strike, but on the incredible response of the captain, whose actions prevented a major disaster that likely would have killed hundreds.
Before the bird strike all appeared well for Flight 1549. It departed from LaGuardia Airport just minutes earlier, loaded with passengers and fuel, and expected an uneventful flight to North Carolina. Their captain, a 35-year pilot, had logged over 19,000 hours of flight. There appeared to be no reason for fear.
Yet when danger struck, the original flight plan had to be aborted and Captain Sullenberger had to think quickly. In the end, his life-or-death decision and skill brought all home safely that night.
But how did he decide what to do amongst such chaos? Deciding he didn’t have enough altitude to reach the nearby airport, Captain Sullenberger chose a spot on the Hudson River clear of boats, but close enough that rescue efforts could begin swiftly. His plan worked, with the first boat arriving within minutes after splashdown, and all aboard being evacuated safely.
As we begin 2021, many couple relationships are off to a smooth start, much like flight 1549. As far as many couples know, it should be a wonderful year together. And for many couples, as for thousands of flights each day, it will be a smooth year, with a little turbulence at most.
However, for some unlucky couples, no matter how much experience they have, they will have their own catastrophic “bird strike” this year. For some it will be an unexpected illness. For others a job loss. For others the untimely passing of a family member. And perhaps for others, the devastating impact of drugs, alcohol, or infidelity.
Obviously a couple wouldn’t welcome such events any more than passengers would welcome a bird strike or a January swim in the Hudson River. However, as shown by Flight 1549, unexpected tragedy can hit even the nicest of people.
Thankfully, what happens after tragedy hits is actually more important than the tragedy itself. Respond correctly and major challenges can actually bring couples closer to one another. One of my favorite quotes states that the difference between tragedy and opportunity is how one responds to the event.
When meeting with new couples I often speak with them about the downtimes in their relationship. How they’ve responded to them, whether they turned toward one another and faced the challenge as a team, or whether they turned against each other and fought like enemies, determines the outcome much more than the actual event.
As we enter 2021, I hope all readers will have smooth sailing in their couple relationship this year. For those who will have unfortunate events challenge their union, I hope they’ll remember Captain Sullenberger, whose heroic response turned a potential tragedy instead into a heroic response celebrated by millions.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.