Keepin Love Alive: The 3-sided coin

There are some truths to life that just are, whether we want to believe them or not. Gravity exists. People die. And you really are in charge of your own happiness.

The faster we can accept the truth, the sooner we can use it to our advantage. When we realize life is short, for example, we can be sure to use time wisely so we live without regret.

When we realize we are in charge of our own happiness, no matter what happens to us, we can stop holding grudges, blaming others, and finally take charge of our own lives.

Another less often known truth is that there are actually 3 sides to every coin. Despite the often quoted idea that there are two sides to every coin, each coin actually has a top, a bottom, and a middle.

Similarly, we’ve all heard that there are two sides to every story. Once again, however, the truth is that there are actually three: one side, the other side, and the truth in the middle. The faster a couple accepts this truth, the faster their arguments will dramatically improve.

The problem with the two-sided story is that it implies that one side is right and one side is wrong (if they were both right there would only be one side to every story). With this approach couples spend time defending their point of view and pointing out how their partner’s side of the story is clearly wrong. After all, who wants to be the wrong one?

If couples instead stop arguing about who is right and instead argue about what is right, they will have an easier time finding the truth in the middle and conflict will resolve faster..

Let’s say for example that Lindsay decides to go out with her friends Friday night, leaving Mike home with the kids. Mike may be upset with Lindsay, saying she’s selfish for doing such a thing since they both worked hard that week and both want a break.

Lindsay may defend herself by saying that she is not selfish, she just never gets to go out with her friends and since it was a birthday celebration for one of them, tonight was the night to go.

We’ve now heard both sides of the story. After all, there are two sides to every story is what the famous quote says. So who is right? Let the battle begin! And as it does, you can see credible arguments on each side.

Once couples accept the fact that there is a third side, however, they can stop arguing against each other and start looking for the truth in the middle. Suddenly tempers can settle and cooperation can happen as they both strive to find the middle ground that makes sense for both.

In this case we know both spouses wanted a break. We know they both worked hard. And we can assume that they were both looking forward to Friday night when that break would occur.

Suddenly, with a third side to the coin, we see that there is actually a lot of similarity between their positions. Just like when looking at the third side of a coin, it looks so similar all the way around it’s hard to tell where one side ends and one side begins.

Now with a common, third side identified Lindsay and Mike can start coming to an agreement that meets both their needs. Maybe Lindsay goes out Friday and Mke goes out Saturday. Maybe Mike gets a babysitter for Friday night and goes out, too. Maybe they both go out together Saturday night.

Once we realize the truth that a third side exists we can stop arguing over who is right and instead work together to identify the truth in the middle. And once this truth is found, couples will have an easier time agreeing on how to proceed, often noting quite a bit of similarity in their positions.

So next time you can’t decide who is right, grab a three sided coin, flip it, and see who gets to go first when discussing the three sides to your story.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.