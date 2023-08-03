A few years ago, my oldest daughter moved to Texas to complete her internship. My wife drove down with her to help her get established. Minutes after arriving someone hit my daughter’s car, leaving it undriveable.

Being a weekend and with only limited coverage on her vehicle and a hit-and-run driver on the loose, my daughter had few options for a quick repair. Ironically, my wife’s ex-boyfriend lived just a few hours away and was more than happy to come help.

Now here’s a story that gets your attention, huh? Did I mention that he’s much handier with cars than I am, and was able to come make repairs and get her back on the road? Or did I mention that he makes more money than me, and showed up in his Porsche?

Now, the story gets even more interesting, doesn’t it? It surely has the necessary components for a disaster. So, read on and imagine how this would play out in your relationship.

First and foremost, I’m glad to know such a man that would come help my family in need. I was not there and his help certainly did save the day. Without him and his willingness to come to the rescue, it certainly would have been a much more stressful, and much more costly experience for all of us.

I suppose I’m not really jealous because I feel secure in my relationship. I feel I have treated my wife well, provided for her, and done the necessary things to help her be happy. I have no regrets about my performance.

Granted, I don’t make as much money and I don’t drive as fancy of a sports car, but for women relationships are so much more than that. And I’m lucky they are!

In reality, a little competition is good. It keeps us sharp. It keeps us on our toes. Should we slack and not perform, we may be outclassed and passed up by a more worthy competitor.

I am in no means a fan of infidelity, and see its damages each week in my office, yet after meeting a few rather unlikeable people I understand why their spouse cheated on them. Granted, I think there’s a better way to handle the situation, but all things considered, in some instances, I often understand why infidelity becomes the chosen path, even if it’s the wrong path.

And in all truth, as spouses we not only compete with other people for our partner’s interest, but we also compete with television, cell phones, social media, jobs, sports leagues, and a slew of other potential activities that may win the battle for their time and attention.

If you don’t want to be left behind for another interest, you best make sure you’re still likable. If your spouse met you for the first time today, would they still want to date you? Would you hold their interest and desire more than a game on their phone?

If your answer is no, you better get your A game on. There’s a lot of competition out there, and while some may see this as a negative, you can certainly up your performance and use the competition as a way to better yourself.

So no matter how well you are doing, start becoming even more desirable. Be more likable. Be better than the competition. Be the one that, once again, wins the heart of your spouse. You’ve done it before, you can do it again. Get out the old charming skills and put them to work. Up your game as the competition is getting even more fierce with constant new posts on social media and TV shows that can be binge watched for hours. And with Doordash available, there’s not even a guarantee you’ll have dinner together.

It has been said that the key to a lasting relationship is falling in love again and again, always with the same person. Be someone that your spouse can’t help but fall in love with again. Be that person today.

Let the competition begin ... and if you need some help becoming that likable person you used to be, the one that your spouse simply can't resist, let me know. In the quest to win the battle to keep love alive, anything less simply won’t do.

Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act.