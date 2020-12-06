KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The gift that bonds

So if you really want to get your partner a gift that helps them feel closer to you, how about the gift of serving together? Not only will this help those you serve, but it will benefit your relationship with feelings of joy, comfort, and closeness.

And since the gift of a positive memory often outlasts a physical gift, it’s a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come. And not only is it likely to cost less money, but it’s likely to be easier to find and you won’t have to pay for shipping!

Gifts of service can also be fun to do together. Choosing to make your neighbors cookies or shopping together for an angel tree gift can be a great way to spend some time together. Donating old toys to charity or taking some food to the animal shelter or food bank will not only warm others hearts, but yours, too.

Perhaps the most enjoyable acts of service will be those you can do together spontaneously. Maybe when you’re out on a date you two can anonymously send desert to someone in the restaurant. Or see how long the two of you can hold the doors open for others at a store.

Serving together feels good. It makes us smile. It makes us laugh. It helps us feel joy inside. It helps us bond with those with whom we serve..