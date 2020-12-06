KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The gift that bonds

This Christmas, countless hours will be spent by spouses all around the world looking for the perfect gift for their partner. Hoping to show how much they care and to grow closer to them, they will search and search looking for perfection.
Besides finding the perfect gift at Christmas, happy couples do things throughout the year to feel closer to each other. They leave little notes for each other, text just to say hi, listen to each other’s stories, and even go out on dates to stay connected. The feelings of closeness that come as a result can’t be beat.
Christmas time and its emphasis on doing nice things for others gives couples a golden opportunity to grow closer to each other through the power of service, too. While we can serve all year long, such acts of kindness are often on our minds even more this time of year.
We’ve all served with others and felt more bonded to those with whom we served. Perhaps it was shoveling a driveway together, unloading groceries, or even doing chores together. Even these small, daily acts of serving together throughout the year helped us grow closer to one another.
While we often serve to help other people, let’s not forget the benefits that come to us, too. As the old proverb says “You can’t help another person’s boat across the lake without yours getting there, too.”
So if you really want to get your partner a gift that helps them feel closer to you, how about the gift of serving together? Not only will this help those you serve, but it will benefit your relationship with feelings of joy, comfort, and closeness.
And since the gift of a positive memory often outlasts a physical gift, it’s a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come. And not only is it likely to cost less money, but it’s likely to be easier to find and you won’t have to pay for shipping!
Gifts of service can also be fun to do together. Choosing to make your neighbors cookies or shopping together for an angel tree gift can be a great way to spend some time together. Donating old toys to charity or taking some food to the animal shelter or food bank will not only warm others hearts, but yours, too.
Perhaps the most enjoyable acts of service will be those you can do together spontaneously. Maybe when you’re out on a date you two can anonymously send desert to someone in the restaurant. Or see how long the two of you can hold the doors open for others at a store.
Serving together feels good. It makes us smile. It makes us laugh. It helps us feel joy inside. It helps us bond with those with whom we serve..
And when we feel this kind of love towards a spouse, it goes a long way in helping us keep love alive. It helps us forgive them. Admire them. Enjoy them. Want to be with them more.
Service is such a powerful opportunity that I would go as far as to say I think we would be hard pressed to find a more powerful gift this season to help keep love alive.
So if you really want to give a gift to feel closer to your spouse, don’t overlook the power of serving together this Christmas season.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!