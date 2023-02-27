Happy March 1. The month of March is named after the Roman god or war, Mars. In his honor, let’s talk about how to better manage conflict in your relationship so it doesn’t become a war that Mars would be proud of.

Of all the trainings I’ve done over the years on communication and conflict, the easiest way I've ever learned to better understand how to improve it is to look at it like a game of catch. A game we've all played, even if we didn't become professional athletes.

In the game of catch, there is a thrower and a receiver. When couples communicate, there’s also a thrower and a receiver (or better known as a speaker and a listener).

How well each person is at throwing and receiving will largely determine how well the game of catch (or communication) goes.

The person speaking (the “pitcher”), instead of throwing a “dirty ball” must communicate in an appropriate, non-damaging way. When you’re mad this is obviously hard to do, so a person may be wise to take a break before even bringing up the subject.

How a conversation starts often predicts how it will go from there. If it is brought up in an attacking, harsh way the “catcher” may respond in a similar way.

Or the catcher may feel overwhelmed by the attack and simply stay silent and shut down. Either way, a productive conversation is much less likely to happen if it starts off with a harsh pitch.

Since most issues do not need to be discussed and resolved right away, the thrower can take some time to think about how to bring up a sticky marital issue in a softer, less damaging way. Much like when throwing a ball to someone, softer is better.

Let’s say Marty is upset because Mary never brings home receipts from the store and this makes it difficult for him to balance the checkbook. If Mary walks in the house with a load of groceries and Marty instantly comments “Once again, I bet you forgot the receipt, didn’t you?” he has just thrown a “dirty ball” harsh start.

Instead, let’s say Marty keeps his mouth shut, thinks about it, and instead later says to Mary “I’m trying to keep the checkbook balanced and it really helps to have all the receipts. Is there something I can do to help you remember to bring those home?” This “soft pitch” is more likely to lead to a productive conversation than if he attacks her.

While a good pitch is important, the person on the catching end must be ready to hear the concern and respond in an appropriate way. To be defensive and guarded is like trying to catch a ball with your arms folded. No matter how good the start-up of the thrower, if the receiver is defensive the conversation will quickly go off track.

Despite Marty’s good throw, if Mary is defensive and responds, “Would you quit worrying about all the receipts? I swear you need a new hobby. Leave me alone,” she has just dropped the ball in an otherwise effective conversation.

Instead, Mary would do better to have her “arms open” and see what makes sense about Marty’s request. While she doesn’t have to agree with it 100% (aka it doesn't have to be a perfect catch), if she is open to his ideas and can at least compromise, the conversation will go much better.

Because emotions often run high in conflict conversations, practice is necessary during calm times. Then during the heat of the moment a successful pitch-catch combination is more likely to happen. So in everyday conversations, practice being a good pitcher and catcher.

Whether you’re a baseball team preparing for this upcoming season or a couple trying to avoid war, having someone who can throw and someone who can catch is crucial to the success of the team.

So during the month of war, be sure to practice being a better pitcher and catcher. It’s a great skill that will go far in helping you win the war against divorce.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.