KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The opportunity is now

As we proceed into the new year I hope each of you have enjoyable memories (and gifts!) from Christmas 2021. While it may not have been perfect, I hope the good clearly outweighed the bad and your mind is filled with joyous recollections.
Christmas preparation is impressive, with people planning and preparing months beforehand and some even keeping an eye, and even an ear, open all year in search of that perfect gift.
With such preparation and attention to detail, including the perfect wrapping on each gift and decorations galore, along with the jolly spirit that so often accompanies the holiday, no wonder it’s the most wonderful time of the year!
One month from now becomes another wonderful opportunity. One that, in order to help keep love alive, may also benefit from a similar amount of preparation, excitement and joyous spirit.
Much like farming, the law of the harvest can be applied to Valentine’s Day. So can the dangers of procrastination. So let this be a gentle reminder to all of us to begin to prepare for that special day now so we can enjoy the payoff of our preparation.
Realistically we are all going to invest time, effort, and money into Valentines. So if we are going to invest, let’s do it in a way, and in the time, that offers us the greatest return and enjoyment..
Going to buy a gift? Buy early and you can order a personalized robe, coffee cup, bracelet or license plate that may cost no more than what you’ll end up buying when you rush to the store last minute..
Going shopping for that gift? Shop early and you’ll invest no more time than you would if you procrastinate, but you’ll have a lot more options and much less panic.
Whether you procrastinate or prepare early, February 14 will arrive for all of us. On that day, we will all be the beneficiaries of the law of the harvest, for good or for bad.
Knowing such, let us be wise. Let us seize the opportunity for success now rather than suffer the consequences of procrastination later.
Time is on our side. Whether we are saving for retirement, putting the turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving, or preparing for Valentine’s Day, when time is on our side we are in good shape. When we wisely use that time, success is in our future.
Yet we have all suffered the consequences of procrastination, too. Whether that was paying a late fee, missing a flight, or not being able to get a hotel room, we have all suffered the pains of not being ready in time.
Let us be wise. Time is on our side. Opportunity is on our side.
Shop now. Plan now. Love now, and the joys that can be in your house, and in your life, on Valentine’s Day can be just as beautiful, and just as special, as Christmas morning.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
