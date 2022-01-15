KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The opportunity is now

As we proceed into the new year I hope each of you have enjoyable memories (and gifts!) from Christmas 2021. While it may not have been perfect, I hope the good clearly outweighed the bad and your mind is filled with joyous recollections.

Christmas preparation is impressive, with people planning and preparing months beforehand and some even keeping an eye, and even an ear, open all year in search of that perfect gift.

With such preparation and attention to detail, including the perfect wrapping on each gift and decorations galore, along with the jolly spirit that so often accompanies the holiday, no wonder it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

One month from now becomes another wonderful opportunity. One that, in order to help keep love alive, may also benefit from a similar amount of preparation, excitement and joyous spirit.

Much like farming, the law of the harvest can be applied to Valentine’s Day. So can the dangers of procrastination. So let this be a gentle reminder to all of us to begin to prepare for that special day now so we can enjoy the payoff of our preparation.