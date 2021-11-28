KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: The perfect Christmas present

As we depart the Thanksgiving holiday and speedily head towards Christmas, everyone is in search of the perfect gift. And, let’s be honest, some people are impossible to shop for!
So many will spend hours searching online, pay extra for speedy delivery, and perhaps even discuss potential gift ideas with the recipient without the recipient even knowing that’s the point of the conversation!
The work, time, and money we invest in getting Christmas right is often out of control. Especially considering that many of these gifts will end up on a shelf sooner or later only to be forgotten.
So what gift can we give that will last a lifetime? Most often that perfect present is as simple as your presence. Not your distracted presence, not your temporary or insincere presence, but your whole, committed, invested and interested presence.
While that may sound like an easy gift, it actually is not. To be 100 percent present is not as easy as it sounds. One of the most common complaints I hear, see, and even experience is the distrancing nature of the cell phone.
The distraction of the cell phone is so powerful that we have all experienced it’s negative impact before. Granted, many benefits have come, too, but much like the power of fire, when not used properly it can do more damage than good.
We’ve all tried to talk to someone who wouldn’t put their phone down and was only half listening. We’ve all wanted to spend time with someone (perhaps at the end of the day or while in the car) to only find them more interested in playing on their phone instead.
While cell phones have helped keep love alive by allowing instant “I love you” text messages to happen and by helping the clueless male find his way rather than wander lost for hours, the potential distraction danger seems to be impacting more and more of us than ever before.
Even without the distraction of the cell phone, being present in conversation is not always as easy as it sounds. Often when we are listening, we are not really listening. Distracted by other thoughts or busily preparing our response, we are only partially listening to the one so eagerly craving our attention.
We can, of course, flip the coin and think of that one person who was the exact opposite in these situations. That person who helped us feel heard, included, listened to, and loved. And it wasn’t because they brought us our favorite doughnut or bought us concert tickets to our favorite band, it was because when they were present, they were present.
This week I had the pleasure of hearing many stories about Dr. Matthew Bruener, who recently passed away. While my heart mourns for all those deeply affected by his loss, and the loss of many others in our area lately, one consistent quality I heard about him was that when he was present, he was 100 percent present. May we all honor his legacy by becoming more like him by choosing to be present. .
My grandma, who passed away many years ago, exhibited the same quality. She would often sit quietly at family functions, appearing less involved than those around her. When asked to join in different activities she would often respond “No thank you, I’m just happy to be here.” Turns out that while we thought she was absent, she was actually being 100 percent present by simply being present and enjoying the moment.
So as you anxiously search for the perfect present this Christmas don’t forget the power of the perfect present of simply being 100 percent present when you are present. It’s a gift that will never tarnish, never need to be fixed or maintained, will never rust or break, and will leave an impact that will last a lifetime for those whom you love.
Perhaps what present they really want this Christmas is your presence. Your perfect, uninterrupted, 100 present presence. An amazing gift that not even money can buy or time can tarnish. Oh what I would give to have more of that with my father who passed away!
(It’s also a present than need not wait until Christmas morning to be opened, so give it a try today and enjoy its powerful impact on helping keep love alive.)
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. He can be reached at 308-635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.