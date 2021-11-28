KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: The perfect Christmas present

We’ve all tried to talk to someone who wouldn’t put their phone down and was only half listening. We’ve all wanted to spend time with someone (perhaps at the end of the day or while in the car) to only find them more interested in playing on their phone instead.

While cell phones have helped keep love alive by allowing instant “I love you” text messages to happen and by helping the clueless male find his way rather than wander lost for hours, the potential distraction danger seems to be impacting more and more of us than ever before.

Even without the distraction of the cell phone, being present in conversation is not always as easy as it sounds. Often when we are listening, we are not really listening. Distracted by other thoughts or busily preparing our response, we are only partially listening to the one so eagerly craving our attention.

We can, of course, flip the coin and think of that one person who was the exact opposite in these situations. That person who helped us feel heard, included, listened to, and loved. And it wasn’t because they brought us our favorite doughnut or bought us concert tickets to our favorite band, it was because when they were present, they were present.