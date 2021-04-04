KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: The right tools

For those who try to accomplish the work of keepin’ love alive, but don’t ever acquire the right tools, the job may be nearly impossible. Frustrated many will give up and throw in the towel.

It’s not that the job of keepin’ love alive is an impossible job. People do it all the time. But it is an impossible job if you try to do it without the right tools.

The good news is those tools can be acquired. Each week I have the privilege of teaching these marriage-saving tools to couples. After they learn a few basic skills, they often remark how much easier it is to keep love alive.

It’s also easier than ever to acquire these marriage saving tools. With the internet, ideas can be found literally 24 hours a day 365 days a year. And many of those ideas can be found for free.

Some will inherit good relationship tools from their parents. Others will learn them over time through trial and error. And some will hire professionals to teach them the necessary tools.

However they’re learned, the tools of marriage are available, and having the right tools for the job of keeping love alive makes all the difference.

Life can be hard. Why make marriage any harder by trying to keep love alive without having the right tools?