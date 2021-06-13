KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: The three-sided coin?

We’ve all heard that there’s two sides to every coin. In reality there are three: the front, the back, and the middle. It would be impossible, actually, to have a two-sided coin.
In good faith and wisdom, the advice of the two-sided coin is that there are two sides to every story. So next time you get upset with someone, remember to consider their side of the story, too.
As a therapist, I’ve listened to thousands of two-sided coins. Week after week, I’ve heard stories from both sides of the fence, with each one assuring me that their side of the story is correct. And it is.
Happily I listen, and sincerely I agree with each person’s perspective of what happened. And I am often convinced by one party, who so eloquently tells their story, that they must be right.
Eagerly I sit down with the other person, ready to tell them how their spouse is correct and I’m going to convince them of such. Until I hear their side of the story, and soon, instead, I am convinced they are right, too.
Excitedly I meet with the couple together and happily announce “Good news, you are right!” Anxiously they wait and even question “Wait, which one of us is right?” and I enthusiastically answer, “Both of you; you are both right!”
Perspective is an interesting thing. From each of our perspectives, we are right. And indeed, from our perspective, we are right! And that is just as valid on both sides of the fence.
The money saver is right that they need to be saving for retirement. The money spender is right that they need to have a little fun and not save it all for the future. The “work first” person is right that there is work that needs to be done, just as the “play first” person is right that the weekends aren’t just for chores, but for having a little “R & R” too.
It is at this point that we discuss the illusion of the two-sided coin, and the benefit of realizing that there’s actually three sides to every coin, and though the middle is the smallest, thinnest part of the coin, it is a very important part in keeping the coin balanced.
Of interest, when looking at the side of a coin, it is difficult to determine which part belongs to which side of the coin, and it really doesn’t matter. All that matters is that the middle part exists to support and hold together the two sides.
While each side of the story is important, and valid, it is the middle that matters most. That somewhere between his story and her story becomes the balance needed to support both sides.
Somewhere in the middle where the saver learns to spend a little more and the spender learns to save a little more. Where the uptight parent learns to relax a little and the relaxed parent learns to step up a bit more.
While I do appreciate the idea that there’s two sides to every coin, I think we would all do better to realize there’s actually three. By doing so, not only can we better help manage our differences in every marriage, but we may just feel a bit wiser and smarter knowing what the truth really is and how it can help us keep love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.