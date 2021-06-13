KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: The three-sided coin?

The money saver is right that they need to be saving for retirement. The money spender is right that they need to have a little fun and not save it all for the future. The “work first” person is right that there is work that needs to be done, just as the “play first” person is right that the weekends aren’t just for chores, but for having a little “R & R” too.

It is at this point that we discuss the illusion of the two-sided coin, and the benefit of realizing that there’s actually three sides to every coin, and though the middle is the smallest, thinnest part of the coin, it is a very important part in keeping the coin balanced.

Of interest, when looking at the side of a coin, it is difficult to determine which part belongs to which side of the coin, and it really doesn’t matter. All that matters is that the middle part exists to support and hold together the two sides.

While each side of the story is important, and valid, it is the middle that matters most. That somewhere between his story and her story becomes the balance needed to support both sides.

Somewhere in the middle where the saver learns to spend a little more and the spender learns to save a little more. Where the uptight parent learns to relax a little and the relaxed parent learns to step up a bit more.