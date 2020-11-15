KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The Twelve Days of Thanksgiving

We are all aware of the Twelve Days of Christmas. But don’t overlook the power of the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving and its ability to help keep love alive too.
Counting today, there are 12 days until Thanksgiving. By completing the following activity, which takes 12 days, couples are well on their way to harnessing the power of the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving. And, you can have some fun doing it!
The word “Thanksgiving” has 12 letters in it. Below I have chosen 12 positive characteristics that a partner may have, each one starting with a letter from the word Thanksgiving. Over the next 12 days individuals are challenged to find a daily example of their partner displaying one of these behaviors.
Rather than sharing their findings on a daily basis with their partner, couples are to write down their finding each day and present the completed list on Thanksgiving Day. Even if only one partner decides to complete the activity, it still helps foster an attitude of gratitude,but it really can be fun if both take part.
Starting today, see if you can find examples of your partner displaying the following 12 characteristics. Try to find one a day, in any order, and once you have filled in that letter, focus on finding a different trait the next day. And remember, have fun doing it!
Talented: Look for a time when you admire your partner for some talent they have. Maybe they make a great dinner, fix a leaky sink, or balance the budget.
Happy: Look for a time when something your partner does really makes you happy. Maybe they give you a big hug when you get home, or bring you a cup of coffee on a cold morning than not only warms your belly, but also your heart.
Appreciative: Look for a time you really appreciate your partner. Maybe they help you get the dishes done, lend a hand when you have too much to do, or gas up your car unexpectedly.
Nurturing: When did you see your partner give extra care or encouragement?
Kissable: When did your partner do something that caused you to be attracted to them?
Sexy: What physical characteristic do you find attractive about your spouse?
Giving: Look for a time when your partner shares with others. Maybe they lend a hand, or maybe they share some knowledge.
Interested: Find a time when you felt your partner was interested in you. Maybe they listened to a story about your day, or asked questions about an important event in your life.
Vivacious: Find a time when your partner is excited about something. What is it?
Inspiring: What quality about your partner inspires you to be a better person?
Noble: Find a time when your partner shows good moral character even though they don’t have to. Maybe they apologize for a mistake, treat someone kindly, or choose not to start a fight, or even let someone cut in line in front of them.
Gratitude: Find a time when your partner expresses thankfulness for something. What is it, and why is it so important to your partner?
Christmas and its many traditions bring a lot of fun and meaning to the holiday. Yet a yearly tradition to start, and share, the 12 Days of Thanksgiving can bring just as much joy, meaning, and gratitude on the journey of keepin’ love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
