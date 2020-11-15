KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE: The Twelve Days of Thanksgiving

We are all aware of the Twelve Days of Christmas. But don’t overlook the power of the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving and its ability to help keep love alive too.

Counting today, there are 12 days until Thanksgiving. By completing the following activity, which takes 12 days, couples are well on their way to harnessing the power of the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving. And, you can have some fun doing it!

The word “Thanksgiving” has 12 letters in it. Below I have chosen 12 positive characteristics that a partner may have, each one starting with a letter from the word Thanksgiving. Over the next 12 days individuals are challenged to find a daily example of their partner displaying one of these behaviors.

Rather than sharing their findings on a daily basis with their partner, couples are to write down their finding each day and present the completed list on Thanksgiving Day. Even if only one partner decides to complete the activity, it still helps foster an attitude of gratitude,but it really can be fun if both take part.

Starting today, see if you can find examples of your partner displaying the following 12 characteristics. Try to find one a day, in any order, and once you have filled in that letter, focus on finding a different trait the next day. And remember, have fun doing it!