Keepin’ Love Alive: The Ultimate Combination

In any relationship more than a day old there’s grounds for divorce. We all mess up. We all drop the ball. We are all guilty of not doing our best. And should our spouse choose to focus on such, we would be guilty as charged.

However, happy couples instead choose to focus on the positive. They choose to see the good and are more likely to let the little mistakes slide. They choose to see the glass half full, not half empty.

While both of these habits of doing nice things for someone else and focusing on the positives are both great skills individually when done at Thanksgiving and Christmas, the real power comes as they are used together. And, even more so, when they are combined and become daily habits all year long that help our communities, and our couple relationships, find more joy and happiness.

I like peanut butter. I like chocolate. Yet as good as they are individually and perhaps even just one time a year, the real love I have for them is enjoyed when they are combined and eaten not only on holidays, but all year long.

So this season I wish you a time of gratitude and wonderful acts of service and know that as you practice these skills it will be a season of joy and happiness. Joy comes as we serve others and count our many blessings often.