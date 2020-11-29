Keepin’ Love Alive: The Ultimate Combination

Some things are good alone but even better when combined. Peanut butter and jelly. Hydrogen and oxygen (makes water). And, of course, the ultimate combination of chocolate and peanut butter.
As we leave the comforting and gratitude-filled holiday of Thanksgiving and head into a service-filled Christmas, we once again have two good things on their own, yet even better when combined.
What’s even more amazing is that the very things we focus on during these two holidays are also two skills that happy couples focus on all year long to keep love alive.
All year long happy couples do things for each other to show they care. Opening the door for each other, helping each other with the dishes, or picking up their partner’s favorite candy bar since they’re at the store anyway. Small, but important acts to show they care. Similarly, doing small acts of caring during the Christmas season for others is often a major, and important part, of this big holiday.
As we leave Thanksgiving behind, I hope you’re filled with gratitude for your many blessings. While we all have reason to complain this year, and perhaps even more than most years, we also have many reasons to celebrate. I hope you were able to focus on and celebrate these many blessings despite the many wrongs in our world now.
Known as keeping site of the positive, this decision to see the glass half full instead of half empty is also a skill happy couples use all year to help keep love alive.
In any relationship more than a day old there’s grounds for divorce. We all mess up. We all drop the ball. We are all guilty of not doing our best. And should our spouse choose to focus on such, we would be guilty as charged.
However, happy couples instead choose to focus on the positive. They choose to see the good and are more likely to let the little mistakes slide. They choose to see the glass half full, not half empty.
While both of these habits of doing nice things for someone else and focusing on the positives are both great skills individually when done at Thanksgiving and Christmas, the real power comes as they are used together. And, even more so, when they are combined and become daily habits all year long that help our communities, and our couple relationships, find more joy and happiness.
I like peanut butter. I like chocolate. Yet as good as they are individually and perhaps even just one time a year, the real love I have for them is enjoyed when they are combined and eaten not only on holidays, but all year long.
So this season I wish you a time of gratitude and wonderful acts of service and know that as you practice these skills it will be a season of joy and happiness. Joy comes as we serve others and count our many blessings often.
Yet even more so I wish you an upcoming year of gratitude and service in your relationship and know that as you make these your new daily habits that it will be a wonderful year of keepin’ love alive.
It is the most wonderful time of the year, as the famous song sings, yet there’s no reason not to take the power of the season into our daily lives all year long to help keep love alive.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!