Keepin’ Love Alive: The Women Were Right

This week the power went out in my office in the middle of a session and stayed off. Talk about inconvenient, especially in an office with no windows.

Prior to this, I can’t think of a time I flipped on the light switch to start my day and was grateful that the light came on. Nor can I think of a time when I turned the lights off at the end of the day and expressed gratitude that they remained on all day long.

Year after year I simply flipped the switch and expected the lights to come on. After all, that’s what lights are supposed to do.

Instead of focusing on this little thing, I had bigger things to worry about, like helping people find happiness again. But it suddenly became blatantly obvious how hard it was to do the big thing when the little thing wasn’t happening first.

This week my wife has been out of town. And while I enjoy my relationship with her for the big things—-like someone to go on vacation with, or share the bills with, I was amazed at how many of the little things I have missed. Many of the little things that I take for granted, day after day, just like I do the lights in my office: Someone to help make the bed, someone to do the dishes with, someone to share my drink with at dinner, someone to tell about my day, someone to cuddle with at night, someone to ask how my day was, someone to say hi to when I get home.

Life has a lot of big, exciting moments in it. Football games, graduations, trips, the birth of a baby and the purchase of a new house or new car. Great events we all look forward to.

But none of these great events can happen if the little things don’t happen first. Like each breath we take throughout the day, or the car that runs well to get us to the game. Or all the work that goes into getting a football stadium ready for game day.

When it comes down to it, life is a series of small, seemingly insignificant events that add up to make great moments. Even a 100,000-pound airplane stays airborne due to a series of small events that all work together.

And, of course, marriage is no different. Have a happy marriage? Want a happy marriage? Then you better not overlook the many small, seemingly insignificant events that make it all happen.

For a long time women have told us what researchers have finally discovered: It’s the small things that are the big things when keeping love alive.

Each day, in what researchers call “Small acts of caring,” happy couples do many little things to help keep their relationship strong. Over time, much like building up a savings account, these small acts add up and become a wealthy bank account of love that helps a couple’s relationship stay strong.

So as you go about your week, and even as you go about today, remember to take time to do the small things. They matter more than you think.

Going to the kitchen to get something? Ask your spouse if they would like anything. About to leave the house? Remember to kiss your partner before you go.

Going to watch TV together? Be sure to ask your spouse if there’s something they’d like to watch, instead of just picking it yourself. Filling your cup with ice at the dinner table? Offer to fill your spouse's cup, too.

This week I have missed the many small things my spouse does for me, and with me. Indeed, it has reminded me, even more than the power going out in my office, how important and meaningful the small things really are.

Small things: they really are the big things.

Have a great week, filled with many small, big things to help keep love alive.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.