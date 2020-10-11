Keepin’ Love Alive: They Walk?!

This misconception of having to run the whole time always kept me from even thinking a marathon was possible to complete. But now that I know better, perhaps next year I’ll sign up and complete my first marathon, one way or another.

Similarly, I hear misconceptions about healthy marriages all the time. These misconceptions keep people from entering relationships or even enjoying the one they have now.

One popular misconception is that couples must have common interests. While it may be fun to have common interests, that doesn’t mean that a couple will be happy if they do and miserable if they don’t.

Each week sports teams and their fans get together to compete against each other. Although they all share the common interest of the same sport, they certainly do not all get along.

Rather than worrying about common interests, worry more about how you get along about any interest. My wife loves crafts and I love cars. Different interests, yet we get along well around those interests; I support her in her crafts, and she supports me in my cars.

People also believe that fighting is bad. Interestingly, there is no correlation between fighting and an unhappy marriage. Some of the most miserable couples don’t fight at all.