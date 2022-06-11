Keepin’ Love Alive: This summer, be a beach ball

As we head into the warm summer months, people are heading to the pools, beaches and oceans all over the world in search of a good time. Coolers, towels, sunscreen and even beach balls are packed in anticipation of a fun day.

But instead of packing a beach ball this summer, I encourage you to be a beach ball. And that doesn’t mean round and “squooshy” because you ate so much ice cream (although that is a great summer treat).

Despite your best efforts, no one will have a perfect summer. Tires will go flat. Rain will spoil your summer picnic. And, heaven forbid, someone might even fall sick or break a bone. Despite our best efforts, disappointment is ahead for all of us.

But thanks to over 20 years as a therapist, I’ve learned that what happens to people is not nearly as important as how they choose to respond to what happens.

It’s a theory I’ve come to call the beach ball versus the bowling ball. And it’s significantly changed how I do therapy.

Years ago as a new therapist, as most new professionals are in any field, I’m sure, I was ready to tackle the world. Having done well in school I was confident that I was prepared to help anyone in need.

And with some people I felt I was doing great. I knew the needed answers, felt good about my contribution, and looked forward to my client’s quick recovery.

Other cases didn’t feel so smooth. Things didn’t seem to flow as well, and topics and issues were more serious and difficult in nature. In such cases I was ready to “tuck and roll” in hopes of at least going down gracefully rather than in flames.

But ironically, some of the cases where I expected to see victory, instead I saw defeat. And some of the cases where I was sure disaster was pending, things actually came out very well.

Quite perplexed, I sat down and reevaluated what was really causing success (or failure) in the therapy office. That’s when I discovered the theory of the beach ball versus the bowling ball.

You can take both a beach ball and a bowling ball to the beach. You can take them both into the water and hold them under. And at that very moment, things are looking pretty similar for both the balls: they’re both under water.

But the difference is what happens next. Take the beach ball, and the further you push it under water (as I know we have all done), the more resistance you get and the harder it tries to shoot back up out of the water.

Try the same thing with the bowling ball. You don’t even have to try to push it down, as it will begin to sink all on its own. And the longer you try to hold it up, the more tired your arms will become.

I’ve come to learn that people are a lot like bowling balls and beach balls. With life’s events, we’re all susceptible to being wiped out by a tidal wave every now and again. And at that moment, we might feel like we are drowning.

Maybe it’s an unexpected physical illness or job loss. Maybe a wayward child or the passing of a loved one. Live long enough, and we all experience our own personal tidal waves.

And for that moment after we’ve been hit by such devastation, life is no fun. Depression, lack of motivation, pessimism, and irritability are all common. That’s how we often react to tidal waves.

But what happens next is perhaps more important than what wiped us out in the first place. Do we stay discouraged and sink like a bowling ball, or rise with more determination and vigor, like a beach ball, the further down life tries to push us?

In those crucial moments of life, we have to decide if we will become bitter, or better? Will we sink like a bowling ball or rise like a beach ball?

You and I both know people (shall we call them bowling balls?) who take the smallest ruffle in life and react to it like they just got hit with a giant tsunami of complete devastation. And we all know people who, in the same instance, would surf those same waves of life with grace and optimism.

Couple relationships are a lot like that, too. I’ve worked with couples who have lost children to death and come out stronger than before. And I’ve worked with couples who seem like they’re looking and grasping for any reason possible to hate each other again and again.

As we head into the summer of ‘22, I wish you all smooth sailing in your personal lives, your professional lives, and in your families. May you be blessed with the greatest of times.

But if the wave of destruction does hit, remember the last of our freedoms, and perhaps one of the only ones that can’t be taken away, is our choice to decide whether to be a bowling ball or beach ball during life’s difficult times.

And always remember, if difficult times hit, reach out to those around you who are more than willing to help buoy you up until you regain your strength again.

