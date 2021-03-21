KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: 'Til debt do us part?

Want to see couples squirm? Bring up the the number one taboo topic in most relationships: money. Most couples will tell you about their intimacy problems or personal health concerns before they’ll mention the last time they bounced a check or how much credit card debt they have.
A recent study showed that most couples don’t even know how much debt they’re in, with husbands often reporting they’re in less debt than their wives think they are. When discussing income, men tend to believe the family makes more money than the wife believes they do.
Spouses even hide financial information from each other, with over 30 percent of men and women admitting they had money stashed away their spouse doesn’t know about, and over 40 percent of wives and 30 percent of husbands admitting to either hiding a purchase or lying about its price.
Arguing about money is often seen at the top of hot topics, even in front of issues such as sex, in-laws, and child discipline. It’s even often in the top five reasons why couples seek divorce.
One concern with money discussions being such a hot topic is that there appears to be no end in sight, so ignoring it doesn’t make it go away, and talking about it often seems only to make it worse. Rightfully so, couples often feel frustrated and stuck.
The scenario only worsens as health care costs rise, employers continually cut benefits, and dual income households begin to struggle just to pay the bills. Perhaps now more than ever money discussions need to happen.
So how does a couple discuss such a hot topic and keep things cool as they do?
Most couples go wrong in their money discussions because they never get past the numbers to the real issues. While money contains numbers, the real issue isn’t about the numbers, it’s about what they represent.
Karen may spend money because she’s always dreamed about being a well dressed professional, which costs money. When she walks in that door at work dressed so well, she feels confident. She feels respected. She feels important and valued as a professional and as a person, and to her that’s worth the money
Juan, her husband, would rather take the money and pay off their debt. He dreams about a day when they don’t have to work so hard just to make ends meet, and admits that being stretched so thin causes him stress.
But most couples don’t get that far in their money discussions. Instead, they’re too busy arguing about the latest overdraft fee or the high price of the outfit that could have been bought elsewhere for less.
When most people spend or save, it’s really not about the money, but about the underlying dream or need that money helps fulfill.
Maybe a husband spends more than he should on his fishing gear, afraid of what the guys will think if he shows up instead with last year’s generic model. Maybe a couple spends more than they can really afford on dinner out with friends because they’re too ashamed to order the cheaper meal. And many a people have purchased a car because of it’s image, not its ability to fit within the family budget.
Whatever the case, successful couples learn to get past the numbers and discuss the real dream behind why they spend or save. They discuss the hopes of what their money will do for them, whether that’s owning a home debt free, or instead taking the same amount of money and going on a yearly family vacation to build memories.
Money discussions. They’re more than just about the numbers.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To learn more about his services, call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhadlecouples.com