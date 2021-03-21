KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: 'Til debt do us part?

So how does a couple discuss such a hot topic and keep things cool as they do?

Most couples go wrong in their money discussions because they never get past the numbers to the real issues. While money contains numbers, the real issue isn’t about the numbers, it’s about what they represent.

Karen may spend money because she’s always dreamed about being a well dressed professional, which costs money. When she walks in that door at work dressed so well, she feels confident. She feels respected. She feels important and valued as a professional and as a person, and to her that’s worth the money

Juan, her husband, would rather take the money and pay off their debt. He dreams about a day when they don’t have to work so hard just to make ends meet, and admits that being stretched so thin causes him stress.

But most couples don’t get that far in their money discussions. Instead, they’re too busy arguing about the latest overdraft fee or the high price of the outfit that could have been bought elsewhere for less.

When most people spend or save, it’s really not about the money, but about the underlying dream or need that money helps fulfill.