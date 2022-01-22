KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: To be healthy in '22 serve carrots, not sticks

Once again health goals have topped the list for New Year’s Resolutions, with eating healthier coming in at number two. In light of such, may I encourage you to have a healthy dose of carrots this year.
For most it wouldn’t hurt to eat more carrots. They’re known to help with weight loss, lower cholesterol and provide a good amount of fiber. Since worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975, it seems like more carrots may be just what the doctor ordered.
While a carrot can help your body lower its cholesterol, a carrot in your relationship can help lower your conflict. And in both cases, those carrots are good for the heart, too.
Couples use carrots well in their relationship when they attempt to influence their partner in a positive way. When influencing in a negative way, it’s more like using a stick. And if you have to choose one for the health and nutrition of your relationship, choose the carrot!
Recently I saw a wife do an excellent job in my office of using a carrot instead of a stick. I’m confident that this choice made all the difference.
She and her husband have not been spending as much time together as usual, and she was not happy about it. She wanted them to spend more time together and needed him to agree to that.
Without my prompt or help she said “I feel like we haven’t spent as much time together lately and I’ve really been missing you. I like our time together.” And without missing a beat, a carrot had been served.
Carrots are softer than sticks and easier to digest. Her soft comment was much nicer and easier than a stick comment of “You haven’t spent any time with me since we were here last time. It’s like you’re too busy, or you don’t care, or something.”
Sticks are attacking. Sticks hurt people. Sticks often leave damage, while carrots do the exact opposite and help to build, repair and strengthen.
Carrots are a great medicine for the body and for the relationship, and sticks do a great job of destroying both.
Just like one can buy baby carrots at the grocery store, one can also use baby carrots in their relationship, too when they make small, but important requests.
Let’s say a wife would like help clearing the table after dinner. She would be wise to use a baby carrot by saying “Could you please help me get the dishes cleared off?” rather than a stick of “You never remember to take your dishes to the sink and it’s getting old. I’m not your maid.”
I also like a little ranch dressing with my baby carrots----helps them taste even better. The wife above could add a little “ranch dressing” by saying “Maybe if we can get this cleared off quickly we can watch that TV show together.” Now that’s an invitation much easier to digest than a threat of a stick.
Of course, no matter how much nutrition a carrot can offer and no matter how much yummy ranch may be included, one must still be willing to eat the carrot to receive its nutrition. In all truth, carrots have gone bad in our fridge, even with ranch dressing sitting right next to it.
So if you’re lucky enough to be with a spouse that tries to motivate you with a carrot and not a stick, be wise and accept the carrot! If you don’t you may soon notice the stick comes out.
There’s a lot of 2022 still ahead of us. Be wise and use carrots to motivate change instead of sticks and you’ll end the year with a garden of love and appreciation instead of a burn pile of messy, painful conflicts.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.