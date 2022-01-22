KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: To be healthy in '22 serve carrots, not sticks

Without my prompt or help she said “I feel like we haven’t spent as much time together lately and I’ve really been missing you. I like our time together.” And without missing a beat, a carrot had been served.

Carrots are softer than sticks and easier to digest. Her soft comment was much nicer and easier than a stick comment of “You haven’t spent any time with me since we were here last time. It’s like you’re too busy, or you don’t care, or something.”

Sticks are attacking. Sticks hurt people. Sticks often leave damage, while carrots do the exact opposite and help to build, repair and strengthen.

Carrots are a great medicine for the body and for the relationship, and sticks do a great job of destroying both.

Just like one can buy baby carrots at the grocery store, one can also use baby carrots in their relationship, too when they make small, but important requests.

Let’s say a wife would like help clearing the table after dinner. She would be wise to use a baby carrot by saying “Could you please help me get the dishes cleared off?” rather than a stick of “You never remember to take your dishes to the sink and it’s getting old. I’m not your maid.”