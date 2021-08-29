KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Today

It seems that at certain times in life we’re prompted to slow down and assess the bigger purpose of our existence and even evaluate how we are doing. For many that happens at a funeral, when we come face to face with the reality of our mortality and can wonder what others will say at our own funeral.
For others it comes with the unfortunate diagnosis of a major health concern or accident, which seems to quickly get all of us to question our priorities and how we have spent our time. I’m not sure anyone on their deathbed wishes they had spent more time at the office, by the way.
For others such pondering will come every new year, when they set resolutions and promises to do things better the next year than they did the one before. Or at the birth of a new baby, when an eager new parent promises to always put that child first no matter what.
But on most days, we’re simply hurrying along to make ends meet. Going to work, paying the bills, fixing the leaky sink, bathing the kids, assuring everyone is fed and clothed and hoping that the house won’t be condemned by HAZMAT.
In all of this busyness we often fail to stop, unless prompted by tragedy or major event, to assess where we really are. And that’s where danger lurks.
Once on a cross country flight with a friend in his airplane I was so busy watching all the instruments to assure I was meeting all the necessities of flight that I never took time to look up out the window. As a friend, he gently reminded me, “Be sure to look up every once in a while so you don’t fly into a mountain.”
May I, as a friend, and with all humility and gentleness, suggest that perhaps today, Aug. 29 2021, be a day that you look up to assure that you’re not about to fly into a mountain. Not a day that you do so by emergency, but by choice.
Although I wish you no harm or incident today, statistically people pass away unexpectedly each day. People, I’m sure, who intended to say “I love you” to that special person, or take the kids fishing, or go on that date with their spouse they’ve been planning.
The person who promised to work less and love more, or ask for forgiveness or finally spend time writing down some of life’s memories for the next generation.
The person, who, like all of us, planned to do it all tomorrow. And then, unbenounced and unexpectedly to them, they flew into a side of a mountain and life was never the same.
Even if we are blessed with a plethora of tomorrows, I have always been inspired by the quote, “We will have no happy memories for tomorrow if we don’t do something today.”
So perhaps today is the day to put down the newspaper and go for a walk with your spouse. To finally apologize for that mistake you’ve been meaning to make right. To really sit down and begin to plan that long overdue trip.
No matter how you measure it, life really is short and years really do pass like days the older you get. Kids do grow up, spouses grow old and pass away, and soon we may long for what was, when today, thankfully, it still is.
So, as they say, seize the day, today. And you will be grateful that you did tomorrow..
Enjoy keeping love alive — today.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.