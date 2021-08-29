KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Today

It seems that at certain times in life we’re prompted to slow down and assess the bigger purpose of our existence and even evaluate how we are doing. For many that happens at a funeral, when we come face to face with the reality of our mortality and can wonder what others will say at our own funeral.

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…

For others it comes with the unfortunate diagnosis of a major health concern or accident, which seems to quickly get all of us to question our priorities and how we have spent our time. I’m not sure anyone on their deathbed wishes they had spent more time at the office, by the way.

For others such pondering will come every new year, when they set resolutions and promises to do things better the next year than they did the one before. Or at the birth of a new baby, when an eager new parent promises to always put that child first no matter what.

But on most days, we’re simply hurrying along to make ends meet. Going to work, paying the bills, fixing the leaky sink, bathing the kids, assuring everyone is fed and clothed and hoping that the house won’t be condemned by HAZMAT.

In all of this busyness we often fail to stop, unless prompted by tragedy or major event, to assess where we really are. And that’s where danger lurks.