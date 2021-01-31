KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: True happiness

Want to know what really causes happiness in a couple relationship? Then read the list below.

It’s a list made over the years by people who were once happy in their couple relationship. In an attempt to regain their happiness again, they made a “Wish list” of things they wish their partner would still do.

I’m always humbled by this ever-growing list. Not once did someone say they wish their partner would buy them more diamond rings, or take them on more extravagant vacations. Or do big, impressive, death-defying acts of heroism to prove their love.

Instead, each person learned, over time, whether they realized it or not, that true happiness comes from the small things that we do for one another day after day, again and again.

And that these small things add up, over time, to build a solid rock base of connection, friendship and happiness that withstands the pressures of divorce and dismay happening to so many other couples today. And without this secure base, no matter how rich, or how extravagant, or how many diamond rings one person holds, true happiness can’t be found.