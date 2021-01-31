 Skip to main content
KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: True happiness
  2021-01-31
Want to know what really causes happiness in a couple relationship? Then read the list below.

It’s a list made over the years by people who were once happy in their couple relationship. In an attempt to regain their happiness again, they made a “Wish list” of things they wish their partner would still do.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 308-635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.

I’m always humbled by this ever-growing list. Not once did someone say they wish their partner would buy them more diamond rings, or take them on more extravagant vacations. Or do big, impressive, death-defying acts of heroism to prove their love.

Instead, each person learned, over time, whether they realized it or not, that true happiness comes from the small things that we do for one another day after day, again and again.

And that these small things add up, over time, to build a solid rock base of connection, friendship and happiness that withstands the pressures of divorce and dismay happening to so many other couples today. And without this secure base, no matter how rich, or how extravagant, or how many diamond rings one person holds, true happiness can’t be found.

I’m grateful it’s the small things that really matter. It’s not that I haven’t enjoyed the big, extravagant things my wife and I have done together, just like you have, no doubt, done with your spouse, too.

But if true happiness could only come from the big things, we’d all be in trouble, as those things, as fun as they are, aren’t very frequent, and likely, in all honesty, couldn’t be. While big, expensive trips are fun, for example, someone needs to stay home and raise the kids and even work to pay for these great trips and expensive gifts.

So enjoy the list below. Be inspired. Be reminded. And be sure to know, in your own relationship, what those small things are that bring true happiness, friendship, kindness and contentment to you and your spouse in an otherwise angry-filled world.

Listen to my stories

Hold my hand at the store

Text me just to say you love me

Clean up after yourself

Cuddle with me at night

Say you’re sorry

Don’t give me “that look”

Take me on a date

Realize that sometimes I need a break from everything. It doesn’t mean I don’t love you.

Make my lunch for work

Kiss me first when you get home

When you have exciting news, tell me first

When we’re in a group of people, pay attention to me

Let me have some quiet time

Remember to laugh and have some fun

Help me with the house chores

Put gas in my car

Smile at me like you used to

Help me get the kids to bed

Don’t try to fix everything, just listen

Quit bringing up my past mistakes

Complement me in front of your friends

Kiss me before you leave

Know that I love you, even if I’m grumpy

Be understanding about my boss

Realize what I say doesn’t always come out the way I want it to

Tell me when I look cute (it takes some work!)

Come with me to the store

Don’t lecture me

Remember that if something gets broken, it can be replaced

Be excited about my accomplishments like you are about football

Share your chocolate

Just love me the way I am

Remember to be romantic. (At least occasionally)

Realize it doesn’t always have to be your way

Call me by my nickname (I think that’s cute)

Tell me things you like about me

Ask me about my day

Be nice to me even if I’ve messed up

Watch TV with me

Say thank you for what I do instead of just expecting it

Flirt with me, like you used to

Realize I have good ideas too

Look me in the eyes when we talk

Be nice to my family (I know they’re not perfect)

Buy me flowers

Enjoy the moment

Tell me when you’re proud of me

Eat dinner with me

Don’t joke about everything

Don’t procrastinate the important things

Do things with me, not for me

Dance with me

Chill out

Give me a sincere kiss

Put down your cell phone

Love this list and want a book that can help you keep love alive all year long? Along with this Star-Herald article, be sure to reserve a copy of my book, 52 Weeks of Keepin; Love Alive. Visit the website below, or stop by or call me for more information.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

