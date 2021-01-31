KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: True happiness

Want to know what really causes happiness in a couple relationship? Then read the list below.
It’s a list made over the years by people who were once happy in their couple relationship. In an attempt to regain their happiness again, they made a “Wish list” of things they wish their partner would still do.
I’m always humbled by this ever-growing list. Not once did someone say they wish their partner would buy them more diamond rings, or take them on more extravagant vacations. Or do big, impressive, death-defying acts of heroism to prove their love.
Instead, each person learned, over time, whether they realized it or not, that true happiness comes from the small things that we do for one another day after day, again and again.
And that these small things add up, over time, to build a solid rock base of connection, friendship and happiness that withstands the pressures of divorce and dismay happening to so many other couples today. And without this secure base, no matter how rich, or how extravagant, or how many diamond rings one person holds, true happiness can’t be found.
I’m grateful it’s the small things that really matter. It’s not that I haven’t enjoyed the big, extravagant things my wife and I have done together, just like you have, no doubt, done with your spouse, too.
But if true happiness could only come from the big things, we’d all be in trouble, as those things, as fun as they are, aren’t very frequent, and likely, in all honesty, couldn’t be. While big, expensive trips are fun, for example, someone needs to stay home and raise the kids and even work to pay for these great trips and expensive gifts.
So enjoy the list below. Be inspired. Be reminded. And be sure to know, in your own relationship, what those small things are that bring true happiness, friendship, kindness and contentment to you and your spouse in an otherwise angry-filled world.
Listen to my stories
Hold my hand at the store
Text me just to say you love me
Clean up after yourself
Cuddle with me at night
Say you’re sorry
Don’t give me “that look”
Take me on a date
Realize that sometimes I need a break from everything. It doesn’t mean I don’t love you.
Make my lunch for work
Kiss me first when you get home
When you have exciting news, tell me first
When we’re in a group of people, pay attention to me
Let me have some quiet time
Remember to laugh and have some fun
Help me with the house chores
Put gas in my car
Smile at me like you used to
Help me get the kids to bed
Don’t try to fix everything, just listen
Quit bringing up my past mistakes
Complement me in front of your friends
Kiss me before you leave
Know that I love you, even if I’m grumpy
Be understanding about my boss
Realize what I say doesn’t always come out the way I want it to
Tell me when I look cute (it takes some work!)
Come with me to the store
Don’t lecture me
Remember that if something gets broken, it can be replaced
Be excited about my accomplishments like you are about football
Share your chocolate
Just love me the way I am
Remember to be romantic. (At least occasionally)
Realize it doesn’t always have to be your way
Call me by my nickname (I think that’s cute)
Tell me things you like about me
Ask me about my day
Be nice to me even if I’ve messed up
Watch TV with me
Say thank you for what I do instead of just expecting it
Flirt with me, like you used to
Realize I have good ideas too
Look me in the eyes when we talk
Be nice to my family (I know they’re not perfect)
Buy me flowers
Enjoy the moment
Tell me when you’re proud of me
Eat dinner with me
Don’t joke about everything
Don’t procrastinate the important things
Do things with me, not for me
Dance with me
Chill out
Give me a sincere kiss
Put down your cell phone
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
