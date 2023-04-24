What a wonderful country we have due to the different skills of our people. The resulting advances in technology, research and development have allowed each of us to live better and longer lives, and we owe it to the many different talents our citizens have.

How grateful I am as I sit in this climate-controlled building with the lights on, typing away on this computer, for those people who have the skill and dedication necessary to provide such amenities. Had all this been left up to me, I’m pretty sure I’d be sitting outside in the dark, sweating and trying to write this article on a rock with a stick.

As I marvel at the different professions, I’m also amazed at the distinct qualities each one requires in order for success to follow. For example, police officers are often called into chaotic and dangerous situations where they are outnumbered and yet expected to restore order and peace by making quick decisions, taking leadership and enforcing the right. Clearly, these are skills not every person holds.

Good physicians seem to have the ability to be exact in their work and meticulous in their attention to detail, allowing them to diagnose and treat conditions that otherwise would remain a mystery. Again, these are skills not every person holds.

Despite such skills offering great success in a professional setting, I am also amazed how the same set of skills can cause such chaos in a couple's relationship. The lawyer who wins case after case by relentlessly defending his side will find the same skill detrimental to his relationship. The physician who expects perfection from his surgical staff and goes home expecting the same from his spouse may not get the same stellar results as he did in surgery.

A stay at home mom who effectively manages her children through potty time and time-outs may not enjoy such success when she sends her husband to the corner for time-out. A detective who uses interrogation and a lie detector test to establish truth in suspects may not find their spouse quite as receptive to such interventions when used at home. Even a good couples therapist may find better success by leaving such duties to another professional rather than instructing his or her mate how they could improve the relationship.

Because the same skill can create such different results depending on where it’s used, people interested in maintaining a successful career along with a successful couple relationship must learn somewhat of a balancing act. “Lion by day, lamb by night” as the saying goes. Aggressive and relentless at work, yet calm and understanding at home.

This is not to say we should be two totally different individuals at work and at home, but simply keep our skills in check to assure we use the right ones in the right place at the right time. A woman in leadership at work certainly can use such concepts at home to help establish and run a happy home. However, her ability to reward her children at home through smiley stickers and M&M’s may not be so effective at work.

And we’ve probably all heard the phrase “I was raised in a military home” and understand it to mean a place where there was strict enforcement of rules and not much compassion. Again, all skills that help this country to enjoy the freedom we have, but, not kept in check, cause dysfunction and chaos in a home.

When talking to couples about the need to keep their professional skills in check, I often encourage them to wear the right hat for the right job. Just like a professional football player would be wise to wear a helmet while on the field, he need not wear such a hat at home, where doing so may actually do more damage than good.

So this week as you get home, don’t just check your attitude at the door, but be sure to change hats, too. You’ll be pleasantly surprised how much better the job goes when you wear the right hat for the right job..

Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.