Keepin’ Love Alive: What’s Your Half?

Each of us have shortcomings. No matter what your lot in life, we all fall short of perfection. Oddly enough, what one person struggles with another conquers with ease.
Some will have difficulty losing weight. Others with the challenge to save money. Others with the challenge to spend money. While the list could go on and on, we all have shortcomings that limit our potential.
Accordingly, the question in life is not whether we will have shortcomings, but what we will do about them. Some will rise to the challenge and confront and conquer, while others will cower and never become better than they are today.
My wife, not a runner by birth, accomplished a great challenge this last weekend by completing her first half marathon. It took weight loss, a lot of exercise, multiple visits to the chiropractor (thanks Dr. Rohrick!) and doctor, and a lot of persistence and grit. But she did it. She confronted a weakness and turned it into a strength, and she is a better person today because of it.
Oddly enough, I ran a half marathon the day before. Granted I did it on a treadmill in perfect weather conditions, but it still counts as 13.1 miles. But it came very easy for me. No doctor visits, no chiropractors, no injuries, and very little soreness or regret.
While running may come easy to me, my wife is great at planning, and I am not. I often live by the “seat of my pants” and not only struggle to plan, but to not procrastinate. Perhaps enjoying a little bit too much what is in front of me, I often don’t look past the end of my nose when I think of the future.
To confront my shortcoming of procrastination and lack of planning would be similar, I think, to my wife learning to be a good runner. I know it’s going to take work, practice, dedication, endurance and even grit. And while I may not need to visit a chiropractor, I may need some counseling to guide the process to perfection.
And yet it clearly would be an accomplishment that would help me to be a better, more balanced person. An accomplishment that would pay off for me and for those whom I love the most.
So I have a decision to make: do I confront my shortcoming and turn it into a strength, as my wife has done, or do I cower and simply say “I’m just not a planner.” ?
My wife’s life would have gone on even if she had never become a runner. The time and dedication she gave would have been given, instead, to other worthwhile activities.
And yet there is strength, progress, accomplishment, joy and even self worth that grows when we instead take time to conquer our weaknesses and become more whole. While we are all good people today, we can become better, more peaceful people for tomorrow.
Ultimately our society, and marriages, are made up of good people. Yet our society and marriages become even a better place when the people in them improve who they are.
When the impatient learn to be patient. When the grudge holders learn to forgive. When the haters learn to turn the other cheek. When the hardhearted learn to love.
Each of us come to this earth with shortcomings. But that doesn’t mean we have to leave this earth with the same shortcomings and be plagued by them while we are here.
So today, be brave. Admit you have some shortcomings. Admit you need to do better. And with the same dedication that a person who trains to run an ultra marathon has, begin to become a better person today.
The future of your marriage will ultimately be determined by the person who you choose to be. And since your future is rapidly approaching, today is the day to take action to become a better person now before it’s too late.
Looks like I better not procrastinate.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
