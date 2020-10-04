Keepin’ Love Alive: What’s Your Half?

Each of us have shortcomings. No matter what your lot in life, we all fall short of perfection. Oddly enough, what one person struggles with another conquers with ease.

Some will have difficulty losing weight. Others with the challenge to save money. Others with the challenge to spend money. While the list could go on and on, we all have shortcomings that limit our potential.

Accordingly, the question in life is not whether we will have shortcomings, but what we will do about them. Some will rise to the challenge and confront and conquer, while others will cower and never become better than they are today.

My wife, not a runner by birth, accomplished a great challenge this last weekend by completing her first half marathon. It took weight loss, a lot of exercise, multiple visits to the chiropractor (thanks Dr. Rohrick!) and doctor, and a lot of persistence and grit. But she did it. She confronted a weakness and turned it into a strength, and she is a better person today because of it.

Oddly enough, I ran a half marathon the day before. Granted I did it on a treadmill in perfect weather conditions, but it still counts as 13.1 miles. But it came very easy for me. No doctor visits, no chiropractors, no injuries, and very little soreness or regret.