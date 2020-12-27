KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: When less is more

As we finish up 2020 we can all say “What a year!”. Although it was a year of many blessings, we can also admit that it brought unique challenges never experienced before.
When we sum up the year I hope you find yourself at peace and pointing in the right direction for 2021. If not, you still have time to reflect, correct, and even apologize in preparation for doing a better job next year.
Life brings a lot of lessons as we go through the process. Hopefully we all enter 2021 with a bit more wisdom, a bit more gratitude, and a bit more resolution to become better than we were this year. It is in this pursuit that we find true happiness and joy.
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges we all face in 2021 is having our priorities in the right order. There are many more things competing for our time than time allows.
Because of this, success in life is more about priority management than about time management. Once we get our priorities in the right order, everything falls into place or falls out of our lives. And sometimes when things fall out of our lives, it actually feels pretty good. We then have less to do and more time to focus on the things that really matter most.
Perhaps this has been one of my favorite lessons as the world shut down in 2020. When there were no stores to go to, no movies to see, no meetings and no clients and no one to invite over, we all had less to do.
And sometimes less is more. More joy. More peace. More calmness. More sanity. More time to be and less time to do. More time to sit and ponder rather than run and be scattered. More time to be with those that matter most as no one else was allowed to come over.
And yet with the vaccine being widely distributed, the world is on the edge of opening up again. Restaurants will be at full capacity. More meetings than anyone can handle will be scheduled. And life will return back to its busy, overwhelming state, where you can go to the store 24/7 and drive long hours to visit long-lost friends you haven’t cared enough to see for decades.
And while I’ll be excited to return to the movie theater and visit new places and gather with friends and attend sporting events and tournaments again, I really will also miss just being. Just sitting. Just existing. Just enjoying those in the presence of my home.
The good news is we can learn from the lessons of 2020. We can choose to be more mindful in 2021. To slow down. To be. To put our most important relationships first. We can choose to remember that sometimes less is more.
I hope this Christmas week has allowed you to slow down a bit. To be. To enjoy. To laugh. And to not rush. And to be reminded about the blessings of slowing down.
And as you enter 2021, I hope you remember how enjoyable that has been, and realize that in order to help keep love alive, sometimes less is more.
So plan to cuddle more, to talk more, to go less and be more. To stay home and simply laugh and watch old movies and catch up on beloved TV shows. To choose to stay even though you could go. To stop and just be.
I remember when I was younger I would always stay out until my midnight curfew. Now I’m anxious to get home and cuddle and simply be.
As we enter 2021, may we remember to slow down and just be, and enjoy the blessings of keepin’ love alive when less is more.
Now I’m sure it’s a great time to take a nap.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.