KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: When less is more

As we finish up 2020 we can all say “What a year!”. Although it was a year of many blessings, we can also admit that it brought unique challenges never experienced before.

When we sum up the year I hope you find yourself at peace and pointing in the right direction for 2021. If not, you still have time to reflect, correct, and even apologize in preparation for doing a better job next year.

Life brings a lot of lessons as we go through the process. Hopefully we all enter 2021 with a bit more wisdom, a bit more gratitude, and a bit more resolution to become better than we were this year. It is in this pursuit that we find true happiness and joy.

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges we all face in 2021 is having our priorities in the right order. There are many more things competing for our time than time allows.

Because of this, success in life is more about priority management than about time management. Once we get our priorities in the right order, everything falls into place or falls out of our lives. And sometimes when things fall out of our lives, it actually feels pretty good. We then have less to do and more time to focus on the things that really matter most.