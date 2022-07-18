Keepin’ Love Alive: When life happens

Each day in this world of nearly 8 billion people, thousands are thrown into the depths of despair secondary to devastating events. Stick around long enough and you’ll get your turn.

Few, if any, welcome such difficult times into their lives. Many times they appear with seemingly no fault of our own. Perhaps it’s an unpreventable illness, job loss, flood, difficulty with a child, or the passing of a loved one.

In the midst of such trouble it often seems hard to maintain optimism. We long for the more peaceful times of the past. Tears are shed, sleep is lost, and we may lose hope that better days will ever arrive.

Somehow, days go by. Then weeks. Then months. And somehow, over time, and with the grace of God, better days do arrive. Often slowly, but surely.

Although the healing process takes time, what we do with that time makes a difference, too. One of my favorite quotes, by author Charles Swindoll, states, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.”

When tough times fall upon us, our couple relationship can be a powerful force to help us stay afloat until life gets better. Here’s a few hints on how to use your “relationship life raft” during these difficult times:

1) Turn Toward: When devastation hits, couples either turn toward each other or against each other. Unfortunately, when the stress is high, we often turn against those closest to us. Our tempers flare, our fuse is short, and we become irritable and unapproachable.

Of no fault of their own, those closest to us often pay the price for stressors they haven’t even caused. And when this happens, we have shut out those who are most able to lessen our burden during difficult times.

By turning toward our spouses instead, we can find comfort and rest during turbulent times. Maybe it’s a shoulder to cry on, hearing encouraging words, or someone just to listen. As they say, misery loves company, and the chance to commiserate together during tough times allows bonding to happen and healing to arrive sooner.

2) "Weness:" By turning toward one another, happy couples can develop a “we-against-them” attitude. This not only helps them endure difficult times, but actually can help strengthen the relationship, too.

Each great sports movie is made up of a team who, when down and about to lose, pulls together and wins the game. By developing a we-against-them attitude they are able to beat the odds and come out victorious.

Each week I have the pleasure of working with couples who take the same attitude against their problems. Instead of turning against each other they turn toward each other in tough times, get an us-against-the-problem attitude, and with a little coaching make things better. Healing happens faster as people work together.

3) Call Time-outs: During the most difficult times of a sporting event, teams often call a time-out. This allows them a chance to regroup, get a quick breath, take a break, and discuss a strategy.

During difficult times in our own lives, we need to call a time-out. Maybe that means walking away from it all and going out to dinner as a couple, taking a walk hand-in-hand, or going to play tennis together. Many teams, both in sports and in marriage, come back stronger after taking a well needed time-out.

My wife and I took one of those spontaneous breaks this summer and escaped out of town for the weekend. Everyone pitched in to help make it happen. It was a great time out and we came back refreshed and ready to tackle the challenges of life again.

Few welcome difficult times. Yet some of our greatest victories and proudest moments come when we endure, pull together, and become victorious against the odds.

By turning towards our spouse, developing "weness" and taking a time-out to help regroup when necessary, we can make sure that difficult times become an opportunity to strengthen our relationships, not destroy them.

In these crucial moments, the difference between tragedy and opportunity lies in how we respond to the problem. Respond correctly and these difficult times can actually help you keep love alive.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.