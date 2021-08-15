KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: When you choose...

My family and I were blessed to go on a small family trip this last week. While everything wasn’t perfect, I appreciated all that went well to allow us to have a great time and form great memories together. Indeed, a great time was had.
Whether you went on a trip or not this last week, summer 2021 is coming to a close, and you have some decisions to make. With the time in the books and the inability to go back and change any of it, all you can do now is choose which memories you will keep.
Clearly it was not a perfect summer for you, either. Perhaps your lawnmower broke or you got a flat tire. Perhaps you were sick for a while or had a family accident. Either way, for all of us, it was a mixed bag of blessings and mishaps.
But what is the same for all of us, each and every one of us, is that we can control what we choose to remember from the summer of 2021.
It seems that no matter what this summer was like for you, if you want to see the bad, you simply have to look for it. And, in the reverse, if you want to see the good, you simply have to look for it.
To a large degree, it seems that the difference between happy people and miserable people is not so much in their situation, but what they choose to see, and remember, in their situation.
This fits well into marriages and we choose, each and every day, what we will see in our spouse and what we will choose to remember. And that choice makes a huge difference in how happy a couple will be.
This idea is not only about perspective, but about reaction. When we see the positive we are more likely to react in a positive, thankful way. When we react this way, others around us will be more likely to reflect this reaction back to us. Have you ever tried to be grumpy, mad or sad around a happy person? Much more difficult that being grumpy around a grumpy person.
So as we wrap up our family vacation today and get ready to head back home, I’m going to cut this article a bit short. This allows me to help my family pack and clean up, and it allows you the time to reflect on what memories you want to store away about summer 2021.
Choose wisely and you’ll be well on your way to using summer 2021 as a great way to help keep love alive.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in
couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He’s can be reached at (308) 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.