KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: When you choose...

My family and I were blessed to go on a small family trip this last week. While everything wasn’t perfect, I appreciated all that went well to allow us to have a great time and form great memories together. Indeed, a great time was had.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff.

Whether you went on a trip or not this last week, summer 2021 is coming to a close, and you have some decisions to make. With the time in the books and the inability to go back and change any of it, all you can do now is choose which memories you will keep.

Clearly it was not a perfect summer for you, either. Perhaps your lawnmower broke or you got a flat tire. Perhaps you were sick for a while or had a family accident. Either way, for all of us, it was a mixed bag of blessings and mishaps.

But what is the same for all of us, each and every one of us, is that we can control what we choose to remember from the summer of 2021.

It seems that no matter what this summer was like for you, if you want to see the bad, you simply have to look for it. And, in the reverse, if you want to see the good, you simply have to look for it.

To a large degree, it seems that the difference between happy people and miserable people is not so much in their situation, but what they choose to see, and remember, in their situation.