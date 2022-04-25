Keepin’ Love Alive: Which Will You Feed?

As of this month I’ve been writing these Keepin’ Love Alive articles for almost 17 years. What an experience it has been to write over 800 articles during this time.

It all started when Marcia Harvey, who worked in the public relations department where I was employed, suggested I try a column. Jim Holland and Steve Frederick from the Star Herald agreed it was a good idea, and the journey began.

At that time I had no idea where the whole project was going, especially because it wasn’t my idea at all! While I admired other great columnists and writers, I never imagined myself having such a skill.

However, over a decade later, I am quite amazed and humbled by the many positive and kind comments I’ve received over time. So many requests came for reprints of articles that it led to my first book, 52 Weeks of Keepin’ Love Alive.

Me? Write a book? Who would have ever thought? I ordered 100 copies just to see how sales would go, and was humbled when they sold out in less than a month.

If it were not for the original insight and faith of Marcia, Jim, and Steve, however, this project would have never started. If it weren’t for the continued encouragement and gratitude of readers and book buyers, and a whole lot of editing help from Fiona Libsack, it probably would have been short lived.

However, because of those who saw my potential and encouraged it, these articles are alive and well years later. I hope you have benefitted accordingly.

Much like my hidden talent, each of our partners holds untapped potential waiting to be discovered. Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of being with the same partner for many years is the ability to help discern, encourage, and amplify those hidden talents in each other.

One of the greatest tragedies of those long-term relationships, however, takes place when partners choose to focus on the negative traits of each other instead. When so much potential exists to help build and develop someone’s positive aspects, why tear them down instead by continually focusing on their faults?

Some talents are hard to see because on the surface they may seem like weaknesses. A person’s ability to show compassion and empathy, for example, may be interpreted as “having no backbone.”

One’s ability to be relaxed and not be overly worried about following the clock may seem rude and undisciplined. And a person who enjoys the moment may be seen as having no future direction or motivation.

When looked at correctly, however, each perceived weakness listed above also holds a positive side. Not only should those positives be encouraged, but those of us not so gifted in that area should strive to incorporate similar qualities in ourselves.

As I think of my own personal development over the last 16 years, I think of the potential my wife saw in me. Although I am not a lover of change, I’m sure I’m a better spouse and person today than I was then. Much of this credit goes to a wife who saw my potential and helped develop it rather than focusing on my many flaws instead.

Each week, those of us lucky enough to be in love have the opportunity to help develop talents and foster growth in the one we love most. As we do, we help build them up instead of tear them down, and we all become happier accordingly.

Imagine the long-term potential each of us have, individually and as a couple, if we build each other up instead of tearing each other down. Think of the people we could become and the happy, encouraging relationship we could build.

It reminds me of a story I once heard, titled “The Two Wolves”: One evening an old Cherokee told his grandson about a battle that goes on inside people. He said, "My son, the battle is between two "wolves" inside us all.

One is Evil. It is anger, envy, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego.

The other is Good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith.

The grandson thought about it for a minute, and then asked his grandfather: ‘Which wolf wins?’ The old Cherokee simply replied, ‘The one you feed.’"

May we all feed the good wolf in our partner to help them reach their potential. It’s a step that not only pays off for them, but for us, too, in our journey of keepin’ love alive and establishing happiness in our own home.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.