We all seek balance in life. We try to balance our schedules, our diets, our time, and even our checkbooks. Some even get quite stressed out when life is out of balance.

In relationships, couples have a lot of differences that can throw off their balance if they’re not careful. Perhaps one is a spender and one is a saver. Maybe one is a dreamer and one a realist. Whatever the differences, they can be fatal on the journey of keepin’ love alive if they can’t find balance with these differences.

But these same differences, when balanced correctly, can also be the key to success. In fact, balancing these differences can be even better than not being different at in the first place.

My family and I recently went on vacation to southern California. We had a great time because my wife and I are opposites.

I’m enough of a saver that we had money for the trip. She’s enough of a spender that we actually spent the money for the trip.

She’s structured enough that we went the places we wanted to go and saw the things we wanted to see. I’m casual enough that we changed plans and adapted as needed.

The bottom line is that couples need to stop seeing their differences as obstacles and instead see them as traits that provide an important balance.

Research shows that most couples will have three to five differences that will endure the length of the relationship. Based on personality differences, these characteristics are not likely to change much.

One spouse keeping the house cleaner than the other, and one spouse being more prompt than the other are just two examples. One being more serious and one being more of a joker is another example.

Ironically, when people divorce and marry someone else, they usually find that while the differences may vary, they are still left with about three to five chronic differences. The only way not to have differences is not to have a spouse, and that can get a little lonely.

Furthermore, wise couples will be grateful for these differences so balance can be established. I remember a wise client once told me “My weaknesses are her strengths.”

Additionally, those who learn to use their differences to their advantage, and not just grudgingly to maintain balance, will find that their tightrope walk of keepin’ love alive’ is not only survivable, but enjoyable.

Thanks to my wife for being different than me; it was a great trip because of it.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.