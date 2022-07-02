Keepin' Love Alive: Your marital string

Happy Fourth of July to all, and especially to all those who help our country stay free.

As a young boy, I remember a time when I decided to set my kite free. I was standing in a field near my house, flying it as high as it could go.

I had come to the end of my string, and while my kite was quite high, I wanted it to go higher. I realized the only way to do this was to let go of my string, allowing my kite to fly even higher into the sky without restrictions.

While I did like this kite quite a bit, and surely was going to miss it, I thought the joy of watching it slowly ascend into the sky, getting smaller and smaller as it gained altitude, was well worth the sacrifice. I imagined it floating all the way up to space.

After a brief moment of sadness in the realization of this upcoming loss, I let go of the string in anticipation of the wonderful payoff of seeing it soar so high. To my amazement, the exact opposite happened as my kite came crashing to the ground instead.

It was at that moment that I realized that the very string that I thought was holding back my kite was actually holding it up. The resistance that the string provided was actually what allowed it to soar as high as it did. My assessment of how the world worked was completely wrong.

Similarly, you may sometimes feel like your marriage is holding you back. Holding you back from doing things your way. Holding you back from having more fun, spending your money the way you want to, and only having to watch the TV shows you want to watch and eat the meals you want to eat.

With such an error in judgment, some may seek divorce in hopes of attaining more freedom, only to find out that many things actually come crashing down when such a decision is made.

While each divorce is different, and many divorces can provide freedom from terrible things, it can also bring a slew of problems that the divorcing individual never saw coming. I’ve heard again and again that divorce simply allows people to swap one set of problems for another.

This is not to say divorce should never happen, as again, each situation is different, and there are certainly grounds for divorce in any marriage. But before making such a decision, one would be wise to first view both sides of the coin.

For those who are able to establish and maintain a happy marriage, many benefits do occur, such as:

● Lower rates of domestic violence,

● Less likely to attempt or commit suicide,

● More likely to report being happy,

● Less likely to be victims of sexual assault, or other violent crimes

● Decreased risk of drug and alcohol abuse

● Less likely to contract STDs

● Less likely to remain or end up in poverty

● Have better relationships with their children

● Overall physically healthier

● Live longer

● Wealthier

● Increase in the stability of employment

● Higher wages

● Less likely to commit violent crimes

● Higher emotional satisfaction with sex

● Less likely to die from all causes, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, car accidents, and murder

● Higher recovery rates from sickness

● Handle stress and anxiety better

● Less anxiety disorders

● Lower rates of depression

So, if you’re ever tempted to let go of your marriage in search of true freedom, I hope you will first consider the many benefits that can come when you keep love alive for a lifetime.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.