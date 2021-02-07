KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Your marital Super Bowl

Despite practicing all year long to master the art of football, Super Bowl teams arrive a week early to plan and to practice. When the big game is on the line, preparation is key and procrastination is death.

So before the big kickoff on Feb.14, it’s time to decide what kind of success you want to have. It’s time to have a game plan. It’s time to put all of this year’s efforts, successes, and lessons into your greatest performance yet.

In all my years of doing therapy, I’ve never heard a spouse complain because their partner did too much for them on the big day. Showed too much love. Spoiled them too much. Made them feel too loved.

But I have heard, and seen a few times myself, the consequence that happen when preparation and performance severely lacks on that day. When little effort is put into the game plan. When no big plays are made. When one, or even both spouses, simply show up for the day.

Much like a championship football team, a couple must work hard all year to keep love alive. But if you have, wouldn’t it be stupid not to celebrate on the biggest day of the year? That would be similar to the championship teams deciding not show up for the Super Bowl.