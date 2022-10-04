Keepin’ Love Alive: Your October tradition

For the past four years, the most popular day to get married has been in October. Last year, the top four most popular dates were in October. And if you’re not married yet, but want to get in on the fun, Oct. 22 is predicted to be the most popular day in 2022, with nearly 90,000 weddings taking place just in the U.S. on that day.

Married in October or not, it clearly is a month for lovers. So how can you take advantage of this month of love, rather than waiting for Valentine’s Day or your anniversary, to help keep your love alive?

Happy couples have traditions that help keep their relationship strong. From small traditions like watching a movie together on Friday night or kissing each other before they leave each day, to big traditions like how they celebrate their anniversary or Christmas morning, happy couples have traditions.

Often referred to as “Rituals of Connection,” these important traditions help couples stay connected, build meaning, find purpose, and form a sense of belonging to a partnership. They help form a sense of “We” in a selfish world where so many people only worry about “Me.”

The biggest predictor of divorce in the long run is the development of parallel lives — couples become more like distant ships passing in the night, or like roommates more than best friends. Traditions help couples avoid this dangerous trap.

So while October may not be your anniversary (and happy anniversary if it is) couples interested in keeping love alive can start an October tradition of connection to look forward to every year. And since October is a popular month to get married, may I suggest it be a ritual of connection related to your wedding?

Maybe you had a favorite wedding song that you played at your reception. A great October tradition would be to dance to that song every Oct. 1, or maybe even every Friday night throughout the month.

And like many who use Christmas music to help celebrate in December, maybe you could play your wedding music track throughout the month of October, or even a compilation of your favorite songs from your dating days. What great memories music can bring!

Have a wedding video? What a fun tradition to make popcorn and have a date night in October where you watch your wedding video. If nothing else, it will be a good laugh as the years go by and the hair styles, sooner or later, come back in style again.

On our honeymoon, late at night in our room, I ordered clam chowder from the kitchen. For some reason that memory has always stuck, and often when we see clam chowder on a menu somewhere a reminder comment is made.

Perhaps in our October tradition a new clam chowder recipe can be tried each year, with a growing cookbook of our favorites compiled over time. Maybe for even more fun, we’ll add a picture of ourselves to go with each recipe.

Traditions help us enjoy life. They give us something to look forward to, something to participate in, and something to celebrate.

And if there’s any way to use October wisely, may I suggest that part of that will come by starting a tradition this year that helps you better enjoy your marriage, gives you something to participate in together, and something to help celebrate keepin’ love alive.

So be creative, have some fun, and enjoy a keepin’ love alive this October.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.