KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Your One Month Review

I love being a therapist. Helping people find happiness is one of the most rewarding jobs.

When people find out what I do professionally they often ask, “How can you sit and listen to people whine all day?”. I quickly explain that I’m not working with whiners, I’m working with people who are making progress towards being happy again.

In order to assure progress is happening, I do a lot of reviewing with clients. At least once a month we pull out the original intake paperwork and compare where they are now to where they were when they started. It sure is great to see progress.

When progress is noted, we identify how it was achieved. This is a great way to know what’s working and what needs to continue to assure additional happiness is on its way.

Most often the “What’s working” list is pretty basic. Such things as more communication, more one-on-one time, and being more aware of each other’s needs often top the list.