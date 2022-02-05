KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Your One Month Review

Welcome to the second month of the year. Most are amazed how quickly January went by. Keep this up and 2023 will be here in no time!
I love being a therapist. Helping people find happiness is one of the most rewarding jobs.
When people find out what I do professionally they often ask, “How can you sit and listen to people whine all day?”. I quickly explain that I’m not working with whiners, I’m working with people who are making progress towards being happy again.
In order to assure progress is happening, I do a lot of reviewing with clients. At least once a month we pull out the original intake paperwork and compare where they are now to where they were when they started. It sure is great to see progress.
When progress is noted, we identify how it was achieved. This is a great way to know what’s working and what needs to continue to assure additional happiness is on its way.
Most often the “What’s working” list is pretty basic. Such things as more communication, more one-on-one time, and being more aware of each other’s needs often top the list.
A review also helps identify the next steps to happiness. Most of us, no matter what stage of life we are in, could do a little more to be happier.
Once we identify the “What’s working” list and the “What’s next” list I double check with the couple to assure we have it right. I’ll often say, “So if you keep doing these things (pointing to the “What’s working” list) and start to do these things (pointing to the “What’s next” list) you’ll be happier a month from now than you are right now?”
The couple, who helped formulate the lists, obviously answers in the affirmative, to which I jokingly ask, “Any concerns with being happier?!”
These lists, when reviewed and updated monthly, are powerful tools. Much like a traveler uses a GPS to safely arrive at their destination, these lists help couples not get lost as they navigate the journey of keeping love alive.
By reviewing often and making small changes, couples can assure they never drift too far off track. Even more exciting is the chance to make each month a bit more enjoyable then the last.
Most relationships die of boredom. We get into habits, keep doing the same thing again and again, and pretty soon the repetition kills the romance. By making small plans each month couples can assure they keep fun and romance alive.
The lists are quick to make and they’re free. Furthermore, the end result, as they are put into action, is more happiness. Any objection to being happier?
For years I’ve ended this article by saying couple relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act. These basic but powerful monthly review lists are a great example: easy to do, but often not done.
In a world where we track our budget and pay our bills once a month to assure the power stays on and the cell phone still works, we need to start giving similar monthly attention to our relationships, so the light of romance stays on there too.
So, get out that piece of paper and enjoy sharing with each other what’s working and enjoy making another list of things to do to make this month even a little bit happier than the last.
Any concerns with being happier?
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.