KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Your relationship budget

With soaring gas prices, increased interest rates, grocery prices on the rise, and the stock market crashing, it’s getting to be an expensive time to live. With more money going out than before, many are feeling financially stressed.

For overall financial health, experts recommend an often quoted 50/30/20 budget. In this approach to financial happiness and wellbeing, 50 percent of your money goes towards necessities, 30 percent towards wants, and 20 percent to savings. Living within these financial guidelines will help most people feel less stressed.

As the cost of living goes up, this magic ratio has been harder for people to achieve. The American Psychological Association recently reported that people are the most stressed they’ve ever been, and nearly 90 percent of those surveyed blamed the rising cost of everyday goods as the primary reason.

Similar to a financial budget, couple relationships also have a recommended ratio of good-to-bad that helps couples find more peace and happiness. And that magic ratio is 5 to 1.

Happy couples experience at least five times more positives in their relationship than negatives. On the higher end, happy couples report as many as 20 positives to every one negative. These statistics-to-happiness bring up some interesting ideas.

First, happy couples are not perfect. It is not a five-to-zero ratio, nor a 20-to-zero ratio, it’s a five-to-one and 20-to-one ratio. In other words, even the best of the best couples drop the ball.

Just like you have to spend money to live, being in a relationship is going to cost some emotional money. Whether that misery is caused by something outside of the relationship or by the error of one spouse, there will be less-than-enjoyable times for all.

Secondly, the realization that perfection won’t happen shows the importance of learning to forgive and move on. Even if couples keep the higher ratio of 20-to-one, those one’s will really add up if they’re always remembered with bitterness and hatred towards one’s partner.

This doesn’t mean happy couples don’t fight and argue — in fact, just the opposite may be true as they hold each other to appropriate standards. However, once the disagreement has occurred, the process of forgiveness and repair starts. This doesn’t mean that forgiveness always happens in the moment, but it does mean the process has been started as hearts are focused on forgiveness rather than on holding onto bitterness.

Living within a financial budget, or a relationship budget, is not always easy. Sometimes, it means you have to figure out how to make more money or spend more time making deposits in your relationship.

Other times, it means cutting back on the luxuries of life for a bit, or choosing to bite your tongue and not say every mean thing that comes to mind when you’re mad and stressed.

Easy or not, it’s clearly possible as our world is full of financially happy and stable people, both with their money and in their relationships. And if they can do it, you can do it, too.

And just like there are financial advisors to help, there are relationship advisors, too, ready and willing to help you achieve your magic five-to-one ratio of relationship success.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.