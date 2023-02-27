February is Career Technical Education (CTE) Month, a time to celebrate and raise awareness about the important role that CTE plays in preparing individuals for successful careers. This year's theme, "Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow," highlights the value of CTE in helping individuals develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing job market. Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13) is proud to support our schools as they partner with the community and stakeholders to develop their CTE system driven by future economic and workforce demands.

CTE programs offer hands-on, real-world experiences that help students explore different career paths, develop industry-specific skills, and prepare for entry-level jobs. These programs offer a more practical and relevant approach to education, as they provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the workforce. These programs range from health care and information technology to construction and manufacturing, and they provide students with the opportunity to learn about their chosen career field, develop technical skills, and make connections with professionals in the industry.

In addition to providing students with the opportunity to explore and prepare for specific careers, CTE programs also have a significant impact on the economy. By preparing individuals for in-demand jobs, CTE programs help to address the skills gap, increase workforce development, and support economic growth. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2019, there were over 7.5 million students enrolled in CTE programs across the country. This number is expected to continue to grow as the need for skilled workers in various industries increases.

Throughout the Panhandle, each of our school districts are providing high-quality CTEexperiences for students. If you walk into a school today, you may see a student enrolled in a medical technology class as they prepare to be a CNA or shadowing a teacher as they prepare to go to school to become one. Driving through your community, you may see students working on building a home. You might have seen social media posts of our students excelling in state competitions for career and technical student organizations like DECA, Skills USA, Educators Rising, FCCLA, FFA, or HOSA.

Some of these projects are funded through the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) funding, but most of it comes from the local level. This local funding is a commitment that our area school administrators and boards have made in order to prepare students for the future. At ESU 13, we believe that it is crucial that we continue to recognize and promote the value of CTE programs and provide the necessary support and funding to ensure that all students have access to high-quality CTE programs.

This CTE Month, let's celebrate the impact that CTE programs are making and work together to support the workforce of the future.