In April, you might have noticed that the Week of the Young Child was celebrated. At Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13), we know that the development occurring from birth until 8 years old creates the foundation for the child’s future. Research has shown that high-quality early childhood education can have a positive impact on a child's academic success in the future. Social-emotional development leads to interpersonal skills that we all need to thrive as adults. Over the past 10 years, ESU 13 has expanded our early childhood services to meet the needs of our communities in supporting early childhood education.

“Babies Can’t Wait.” is the slogan of The Early Development Network (EDN) which provides early intervention for families with children, birth to age three, who have developmental delays and/or health care needs. EDN services are available for free to families throughout the entire state of Nebraska. EDN programs are supported by local Planning Region Teams made up of school district and community partners who have a direct relationship with the families being served by EDN. Partnerships include but are not limited to families, local hospitals, Head Starts, Nebraska Respite, DHHS, child care, and local school districts. ESU 13’s Service coordinators are proud to connect families to needed services in their home counties of Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, Garden and Deuel.

Panhandle Early Learning Connections (PELC) is part of a statewide system of early childhood professional development. It is designed to support the career and professional development of all who provide programs and services for young children, birth through age 8, that includes evidence-based professional development for early childhood and school-age, support for the implementation of statewide initiatives through partnership, as well as strategic planning with higher education and other adult learning organizations. PELC is supported with resources from the federal Child Care and Development Fund and other public funding.

Our Panhandle Early Learning Connection coach consultant works with ESUs 13, 15 & 16 to ensure an equitable and comprehensive array of support that is responsive to the needs of coaches who serve early childhood educators and parents caring for children within family childcare homes, centers, and preschool programs. This project is designed to cultivate growth in coaches who work with early childhood educators to improve access to quality care and education for all young children and their families.

Rooted in Relationships is an initiative of the Panhandle Partnership and ESU 13 to implement evidence-based practices that enhance the social-emotional development of children, from birth through age 8. We partner with childcare providers for 3 years. Over the 3-year time frame, we provide free training hours built around the Pyramid Model and a coach will come to visit their program to help them use the information they are trained in to set goals and implement the practices they want to achieve. This program is open to Licensed Childcare Providers, Head Start programs, and school district PreK programs in all counties of the Panhandle. Panhandle Rooted in Relationships is currently serving partners in Chardon, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Potter-Dix, Sidney and Chappell.

Sixpence Sprouting Success is a consortium of grants given to 3 Panhandle school districts, Chadron, Gering, and Sidney with funds legislated to improve the quality of child care programs throughout the region. These districts contract with ESU 13 to provide coaching and program coordination. Our coaches support programs as they build cultures of continuous quality improvement and sustainable high-quality care and education for infants and toddlers. We partner with center-based and family home child care programs in Chadron, Hemingford, Alliance, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering, Kimball, Potter and Sidney. Sixpence Sprouting Success has been operating since 2016-17 and we are currently serving eight child care centers and 11 family home programs for a total of 19 veterans and new programs.

The ESU 13 Head Start Program serves children from birth to five years old throughout Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne, and Morrill Counties in settings including Early Head Start and Head Start Centers and school district preschool partnerships. The Head Start Program approaches the needs of the whole child and family by providing education and support in many areas including health and nutrition, special services, education, family services, and parent-community engagement in one program. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

One of our newest programs, Early Childhood MTSS Facilitation works collaboratively with child care programs, school districts, Head Start programs, and state and local agencies/organizations within the region to ensure that a comprehensive array of early childhood supports contribute to positive outcomes for programs, children and families.

We are excited that we have these opportunities available to support early childhood growth and development both in our schools and in our communities. If you are interested in learning more about any of our programs, please visit our website: www.esu13.org/earlychildhood.