LAURA BARRETT: ESU 13 develops new strategic plan to improve organization

At Educational Service Unit 13, we provide services & support to education systems serving children birth-21 throughout the 11 counties of the Nebraska panhandle and beyond. Our mission is to serve, support and empower the educational community so that every child in our area has opportunities for success. Recently, we embarked on a strategic planning process to establish priorities for our work through 2026.

At our August meeting, the ESU 13 Board of Education approved our five top priorities listed below:

1. In order to effectively provide services, we have set a priority to align our systems and services for the purpose of providing intentional support for all stakeholders. Through this plan, we plan to continue to refine and expand our menu of services to meet evolving district and community needs. Our goal is to make it easy for educators throughout the panhandle to access the support available to them.

2. As an organization, we will formalize our process to evaluate our effectiveness for the purpose of planning, improving support and services, and allocating resources. Funding for our programs and services come from a variety of sources including state and federal grants programs, local taxes, Nebraska Department of Education, school district contracts, and others. We want to continue to be good stewards of these resources and provide effective and equitable support throughout our entire service area.

3. Over the next few years, we will increase marketing efforts to generate visibility, increase awareness of services, and inspire stakeholder confidence. One thing that we hear frequently is that most people don’t realize the extent of the support available through ESU 13. We have highly specialized staff here to ensure that our students and educators have access to what they need to be successful.

4. ESU 13 has prioritized expanding collaborative relationships with community partners for the purpose of providing resources to students, families, and schools when they need it. We look forward to partnering with our families, schools, community agencies, businesses, and higher education institutions to create solutions that address issues impacting our schools including education staffing shortages, student & staff mental wellness, early childhood education, and so many more.

5. The final priority is to invest in the wellbeing and potential of our staff with the purpose of creating an environment of emotional safety and employee connection. We know that our schools look to us to be ahead of the curve with what is happening in education. In order for us to do that, we have to make sure that our staff have the training they need to empower others.

Educational Service Unit #13 provides services to 11 counties and 21 school districts in the Panhandle of Nebraska, proudly serving more than 14,000 students and over 1,000 teachers. To learn more about the wide range of services the unit offers, please visit: www.esu13.org.

We are excited to grow and improve as an organization as we continue to serve all of the schools in our area and beyond. We wish everyone a great school year!