Laura Barrett: ESU 13 recognizes dedication of school board members

Throughout the Panhandle, there are many elected school board members who have taken on one of the most important citizen responsibilities: overseeing the education of the community’s youth. For the board of Educational Service Unit, they are also tasked with ensuring that our services meet the changing needs of schools so that our member districts have resources available when they need them.

Public schools are the heart of our communities, ensuring that every child has an opportunity to succeed. To oversee this important work and provide accountability for how taxpayer dollars are spent, local communities elect school board members to govern public education. School board members demonstrate extraordinary dedication to our schools. In these challenging times for public education, school boards are made of individuals who rise to the occasion to work through tough challenges to establish policies and guide decisions to help their schools, students, and communities thrive.

They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to assure that our schools are providing the best education possible for the students of our community. Board meetings are just a fraction of the commitment that board members devote to their districts and ESUs. They attend conferences and training sessions to keep abreast of the latest trends in educational leadership, current needs, and much more.

ESU and school board members exemplify local citizen control and decision-making in education. School board members welcome feedback from their communities. The board of ESU 13 consists of 12 election districts that cover over 14,000 miles in the Nebraska Panhandle. These members bring the voice of their communities to each meeting and decision. ESU 13 is fortunate to have these individuals elected to represent their areas on our board:

Mark Sinner (President) — Morrill

Kim Marx (Vice President) — Hay Springs

Thomas Millette (Secretary) — Bridgeport

Tim Horn — Hemingford

Patricia Jones — Alliance

Dr. Caroline Winchester — Chadron

Raymond Richards — Scottsbluff

William Knapper — Scottsbluff

Scott Marsh — Gering

Diane Coon — Bayard

Casper Ningen — Sidney

Steve Diemoz — Kimball

Communities are made stronger through the dedication of volunteers who devote their time to serve on local boards and organizations. In Nebraska, we set aside January 22-29 to recognize the dedicated board members that serve on our Educational Service Unit 13 board as well as the boards of education for our member school districts.

Thank you to all the ESU 13 and local school board members past and present.

More information about ESU 13 and our board is available on our website: www.esu13.org.