Laura Barrett: ESU 13 Serving The Panhandle and Beyond

One of the questions I hear quite a bit is “What is ESU 13?” ESU 13 is Educational Service Unit 13. We are one of 17 ESUs across the state. Many in the community know us for our exceptional student programs including Meridian, LifeLink-Nebraska, VALTS, Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment, Head Start and Early Head Start. School staff often know about the high-quality professional learning opportunities we provide including our annual Mid-Winter Conference where we bring in local, state and national experts together to provide learning opportunities for the dedicated school staff in the Panhandle. Some know of ESU 13 because of our engaging student activities like Flowerfield & Tools and Technology Through Time. These are just a sampling of the support that is provided through ESU 13 to our 21-member school districts in the Nebraska Panhandle and beyond.

Each year we compile our annual report, which provides highlights of our services.

During the 2021-22 school year, these were some of the highlights from our programs.

Through the ESU Coordinating Council Cooperative Purchasing Program, ESU 13 member schools and partners saved over $495,000 on supplies, materials and programs for their classrooms and facilities.

The Early Childhood department has rapidly grown and now staffs nearly 80 employees in a variety of programs including: Early Development Network (EDN), Head Start & Early Head Start, Panhandle Early Learning Connections, Rooted in Relationships, Sixpence Sprouting Success, Early Childhood MTSS and Early Learning Connections Coach Consultant.

22 high school students graduated Valley Alternative Learning & Transitioning School (VALTS) throughout the year. This is accomplished through taking courses and earning high school credits to meet graduation requirements of their local district.

In the program’s third year at ESU 13, the Ecological In-Home Family Treatment Program provided services to seven counties in the Panhandle.

The ESU 13 Technology Team provided a variety of services to nearly 1,000 staff in our member districts, and over 1,100 total contact hours of training and support.

The Title IC Education Program provided services to 387 students in 35 school districts.

There were 7,581 total registrations for professional development opportunities provided through our Professional Learning Department.

The Special Education Department supported teachers and students across the Panhandle through 13 different specialties combining over 500 years of expertise and experience within their field.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg. The staff at ESU 13 work hard to meet the needs of our school districts and communities as they work to provide high quality education to all children. All of these services were funded through a combination of state, federal and local grants, Core Service funding from the Nebraska Department of Education, tax revenue and contracts with local schools and partners. The 2022-23 school year has started off great and we are happy to get to serve, support and empower our partners. To learn more about ESU 13, please visit our website www.esu13.org.