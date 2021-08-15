This year has been filled with numerous firsts not only for my son, Lukas, but also for my husband and me. From Lukas’ first car ride home from the hospital and his first mother’s and father’s day, to his first tooth and first time rolling over, I’ve learned to cherish life’s little moments.

LAUREN BRANT: First family vacation-15 Lauren Brant

To celebrate Lukas turning four months old, we decided to go on our first mini family vacation. Sporting his blue and white onesie and his reversible ocean hat, Lukas was ready for new adventures. At least, that’s what I told myself as he slept in his car seat. On the way to Arches National Park, we entered Utah with celebration of Lukas visiting his first new state. He wasn’t unaware of this excitement, since he was still asleep.

Heading south toward the park, we came across a visitor’s center and decided to pull over for a diaper change and milk break. We perused through the items at the visitor’s center and asked the cashier what was up the road. She told us about Canyonlands National Park, something neither Dylan nor I recalled hearing or visiting before.