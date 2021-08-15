This year has been filled with numerous firsts not only for my son, Lukas, but also for my husband and me. From Lukas’ first car ride home from the hospital and his first mother’s and father’s day, to his first tooth and first time rolling over, I’ve learned to cherish life’s little moments.
LAUREN BRANT: First family vacation-15
Lauren Brant
To celebrate Lukas turning four months old, we decided to go on our first mini family vacation. Sporting his blue and white onesie and his reversible ocean hat, Lukas was ready for new adventures. At least, that’s what I told myself as he slept in his car seat. On the way to Arches National Park, we entered Utah with celebration of Lukas visiting his first new state. He wasn’t unaware of this excitement, since he was still asleep.
Heading south toward the park, we came across a visitor’s center and decided to pull over for a diaper change and milk break. We perused through the items at the visitor’s center and asked the cashier what was up the road. She told us about Canyonlands National Park, something neither Dylan nor I recalled hearing or visiting before.
As we got back into the car, we had a new plan – Arches was out; Canyonlands was in. We pulled into every turnout in the park, not exactly sure what we were going to see. Our first stop was at the Neck Spring trailhead. While we elected not to go on a 5.8 mile round trip hike with Lukas in hot temperatures, we continued along the overlook trail.
Towers of red and white-colored rock formations stood above a deep canyon that went as far as we could see, given the overcast smoky skies from the fires. Dirt roads ebbed and flowed with the curvatures in the rocks down to the bottom as we looked at a viewable portion of Upheaval Dome. The dome is either the remnant of a meteorite impact or salt dome uplift, according to park information.
Although the dome was impressive, I found the Green River Overlook to be the most breathtaking. The flat topped rock formations overlooked a large canyon formed from the waters of the Green and Colorado rivers before entering what park officials’ describe as the start of the Grand Canyon.
While taking in the view through my camera lens, I looked to see where my boys went. They were overlooking the valley together from another viewpoint. Dylan was pointing at the canyon below, describing the scene to Lukas.
I stood there watching the two of them interact, paying no attention to the fact I was blocking the trail with Lukas’ stroller. It didn’t matter. What mattered was that moment the two of them had together as we enjoyed family time and experienced the park for the first time with our son.
We continued making our way around the park until we arrived back at the park’s entrance station. Before leaving, we went to the visitor’s center to pick up a magnet, a tradition Dylan and I started every time we visited a new place. Only this time, Lukas picked out the magnet.
After a long day, Lukas quickly fell asleep in his car seat, hopefully dreaming of the day’s events. For me, it was a day of excitement as we got outside and interacted with nature, creating new memories with Lukas.
Still, it’s hard to believe that adventure was a month ago and now Lukas is five months old. I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures await Lukas and I hope he’s not camera shy because I know I’ll be capturing all of the little moments.