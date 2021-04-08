LAUREN BRANT: Guess who is back?

I found out I was pregnant with our first son on July 26, which is Dylan’s birthday. The moment is still clear as day. I ran across the Target parking lot in Grand Junction to Dylan, who was waiting in our car. Little did we know that day would be the start of an adventure that would impact our lives in more ways than we imagined.

Over the next eight and half months, our emotions went on a rollercoaster knowing our son would need heart surgery after he was born.

After arriving at Children’s Hospital of Colorado to be induced on March 15, the nurses hooked me up to a monitor and placed a heart monitor around my abdomen to monitor Lukas’ heartbeat. As we met with the team of doctors, a nurse kept coming into the room asking me to roll from one side to another. As the anesthesiolgist informed me about the unlikelihood of needing general anesthesia, I became speechless. I felt like someone was hitting me with a hammer over my right hip. I rolled onto my left side into the fetal position and started crying.

The doctors and nurses asked me what was wrong, but I was in intense pain and could only point at my hip. Dylan and my mom, Becki, stood up behind the doctors and everyone stared at the heart monitors, which I could not see.