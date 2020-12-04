LEE H. HAMILTON: America’s Pandemic Response: A National and Global Failure

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced staggering levels of suffering and loss. It has caused nearly 250,000 deaths in the United States while devastating the national economy. In addition, our failure to respond effectively has damaged America’s standing in the world.

Every day, it seems, we set new records for infections and hospitalizations. Health officials say the pandemic is “out of control” across the country. They predict even higher levels of infections and deaths as the winter deepens.

It is obvious that we failed to take the measures necessary to contain the pandemic. We did not mount a strong response when the first cases were reported. Experts called for a national strategy with prevention, mass testing, robust contact tracing and rigorous isolation of infected individuals. We did none of that.

President Donald Trump misled the nation when he suggested the virus would abate in the spring. He insisted it would “go away” and that America was “rounding the final turn” as case counts kept rising. Americans received contradictory and often false information when we should have been told firmly to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings. Trump refused to wear a mask and downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19, even after he contracted it.