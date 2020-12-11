LEE HAMILTON: Foreign policy should reflect America’s values

With a new president taking office, it is a good time for the United States to again bring Europe and other allies on board in global leadership. While not easy, it is crucially important. It requires understanding that not only our national interest but our values, including the promotion of democracy and respect for all persons, stand at the core of our foreign policy.

While China’s rise has been noteworthy, we should not ignore China’s harmful policies: arresting dissidents, expelling foreign journalists, operating detention camps in Xinjiang Province and so on. At the same time, we need to counter Iran’s aggressive steps in the Middle East and Russia’s interventions in other countries.

We have quite a few tools to accomplish these tasks, and we need to use them skillfully. We can use economic measures like imposing sanctions, freezing assets, and targeting individuals for financial penalties. We can expose corruption and support friendly, effective leaders. We can extend and expand arms control agreements to include new weapons systems and threats. We can exploit the divisions that weaken our rivals. We can advance global cooperation, push for open economies, and lead the world in fighting climate change and other threats.