LEE HAMILTON: Restoring American leadership

Without doubt America’s global image has diminished in recent years. We once were preeminent as an international leader, but those days are no more. While the presidency of Donald Trump brought U.S. prestige to a low point, there are things we can do to restore our global leadership.

First, we need to engage in major diplomatic initiatives. President Joe Biden should be meeting with the leaders of our allies; he should travel to several of those countries and their leaders should be invited here. Direct meetings may be constrained because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we need to undertake them when feasible. Meanwhile there are alternatives, like last month’s virtual meeting of G7 leaders in which Biden declared, “The transatlantic alliance is back.”

These highly visible gestures are important. When Biden’s predecessors took office, they traveled abroad and made speeches that signaled an emphasis on foreign policy and honored our longstanding relationships with allies. Their public expressions of America’s commitment to internationalism won widespread approval.