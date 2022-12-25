Lightening the load of Christmas 2022

We should have come earlier, we reason. It was a zoo there today, we quip. We didn’t find what we were looking for, yet we were glad when we DID find what wasn’t on the list. Adequately loaded grocery carts tend to bring some form of relief for being done shopping. Check-out. Our streets are strapped with a way more than usual drifting, wind-tossed snowy blizzard residue. And a nearly insufferable plummeting temperature has made a scrambling neighborhood rabbit bear its own load needing to be lightened. Shelter and grassy groceries have become dangerously scarce. Its flimsy fur wrap doesn’t appear capable of enduring these severe below-zero temps. We’ll see. The neighbor’s prowling cat walks now with a dull, lethargic gait. Its grocery discoveries are rare and subject to futility. It returns to the warm and secure environment of its “owner” and likely some recently re-shelved bag of cat food. The birds are at high risk without the capacity to comprehend the risk and magnitude of their pending danger. The squirrels seem to be faring fairly well. Many overhead geese are sky-bound by an invisible inner voice to head out only God-knows where. The river bridge sandbar was loaded with many hunkered down feather-balls. Silence and fluffing themselves into boulder look-alikes is their God-given instinct for survival … a marvel to see. I hope these geese make it through the predicted and rare minus 21-degrees night. Jesus has some much needed counsel and invitation for our Christmas season wranglings. Simply stated, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30) To Israel were written these incredibly encouraging words through the prophet Jeremiah, “The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: Therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee.” (Jeremiah 31:3) And to the world and for all mankind, the living Creator God has this Christmas greeting of “I love you” so much. (John 3:16) He has given us Emmanuel, meaning “God with us.” It’s His priceless and sacrificial gift which can’t be contained or confined to a paper wrapped box under our Christmas trees. The blood-soaked cross is the tribute to that great love. There exists no greater love. The gift is given. Will you believe and receive and cherish your gift? “But as many as received Him (Jesus), to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name: Merry Christmas 2022. GLORIA IN EXCELSIS DEO.