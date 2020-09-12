LOOKING BACK: From schoolteacher to physician

Several weeks ago when I included two columns on the life and times of Idah McComsey, I noted I should also unpack the story of her good friend, Dr. Georgia Arbuckle Fix.
It will probably take more than one week to tell her story because the good doctor made such a big impact on the life of the community.
Dr. Fix never made a written record of her activities, thoughts and emotions. So what we know of her was found in the hearts and memories of those she touched through her ministrations. It was through their recollections that her story was set down in print.
Georgia Arbuckle was born April 26, 1853 in Princeton, Missouri. She knew little about her ancestry other than her mother Julia Ann Arbuckle was from Ohio. Her stepfather, Tom Reeves, was a kindly man who did what he could to help Georgia obtain whatever schooling was available.
Through sheer perseverance, Georgia earned her teaching certificate just before she turned 16. He first class was taught in a one-room school in Princeton.
About that time, her mother had contracted consumption, now called tuberculosis, and doctors advised a change of climate. So Tom, his wife Julia and their son Billie headed west, camping at various sites where Tom could find construction work. But Georgia stayed in Missouri to continue her medical studies.
At the time her mother was being treated, Georgia was studying homeopathic medicine under a Dr. Dinsmore. Her studies partially explain why in later years, she was averse to prescribing much medicine for her patients.
In 1881, Dr. and Mrs. Dinsmore moved to Omaha and invited Georgia to go with them and continue her studies. So when the 1881-1882 academic year rolled around, Georgia was the only woman to enroll in the newly established College of Medicine at the State University at Omaha. It was understood she was working her way through medical school.
The regular course for the College of Medicine required three years of study. And when Georgia graduated in 1883, she was still the only woman among eight men in her class.
After graduation, Georgia began her practice in Omaha and in 1884, was elected as Vice President of the Douglas County Medical Society.
About the same time, she heard from her stepfather Tom Reeves and her stepbrother Bill, who had recently completed building a mile of roadbed for the Union Pacific Railroad near Callaway, Nebraska.
Once they returned to Omaha, they told Georgia about the wide open frontier they had experienced. And as Georgia began thinking about the fields that were open to her in the medical profession, the new west started to become more attractive.
When Tom Reeves announced he was preparing to head west again to locate a homestead in Cheyenne County, Dr. Georgia Arbuckle decided to come along.
Tom, his son Bill, and stepdaughter Dr. Arbuckle rolled into Fort Sidney in May 1886 aboard the Union Pacific passenger train from Omaha. They were met by one of Tom’s acquaintances, George Fairfield, a government surveyor who knew the county well.
Here’s an interesting side note. Fairfield had relocated to a place just north of the North Platte River and named the property Tabor, in honor of his son-in-law, Wian Tabor.
There was some controversy over the property, as it had been preempted by Joe and Roseann Smith. They spent 18 months living on, overseeing and improving the property and then paid the government the required $1.25 an acre for the preemption.
There was some dispute whether Joe had relinquished his claim to Fairfield, as Joe was drunk at the time. Finally, a settlement was hammered out with the Sidney Land Office. The Smiths would get the south 80 acres of the property and Fairfield took ownership of 80 acres on the north.
It was on those 80 acres where Fairfield platted a town site called Tabor. It’s still there today, but now goes by the name Minatare.
This looks like a good point to take a break. Be back next week when Dr. Arbuckle starts to get settled in the valley.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
