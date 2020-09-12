LOOKING BACK: From schoolteacher to physician

Several weeks ago when I included two columns on the life and times of Idah McComsey, I noted I should also unpack the story of her good friend, Dr. Georgia Arbuckle Fix.

It will probably take more than one week to tell her story because the good doctor made such a big impact on the life of the community.

Dr. Fix never made a written record of her activities, thoughts and emotions. So what we know of her was found in the hearts and memories of those she touched through her ministrations. It was through their recollections that her story was set down in print.

Georgia Arbuckle was born April 26, 1853 in Princeton, Missouri. She knew little about her ancestry other than her mother Julia Ann Arbuckle was from Ohio. Her stepfather, Tom Reeves, was a kindly man who did what he could to help Georgia obtain whatever schooling was available.

Through sheer perseverance, Georgia earned her teaching certificate just before she turned 16. He first class was taught in a one-room school in Princeton.

About that time, her mother had contracted consumption, now called tuberculosis, and doctors advised a change of climate. So Tom, his wife Julia and their son Billie headed west, camping at various sites where Tom could find construction work. But Georgia stayed in Missouri to continue her medical studies.

At the time her mother was being treated, Georgia was studying homeopathic medicine under a Dr. Dinsmore. Her studies partially explain why in later years, she was averse to prescribing much medicine for her patients.